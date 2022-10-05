Postseason golf roundup: Sidney boys win MVL Valley Division title

SPRINGFIELD — Sidney secured the Miami Valley League Valley Division championship in the league’s tournament on Thursday at Locust Hills Golf Course.

The Yellow Jackets finished sixth overall out of 10 teams in Thursday’s tournament by shooting a 364. Brooks Taylor led the squad with an 84 while Kade Schmiesing shot 90 and Tycen Money, Carter Wooddell and Garrett Guinther each shot 95.

“The boys put in the time, and it paid off,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “I am so proud of all the golfers.”

Sidney tied for fourth in overall MVL standings with Stebbins. Tippecanoe finished first.

Sidney finished 8-6 overall and 6-3 in MVL play in regular-season matches, one match ahead of Stebbins in Valley Division standings.

Troy won the MVL tournament on Thursday by shooting 321, edging Tipp by four strokes.

Sidney girls 5th in MVL tournament

The Yellow Jackets finished fifth out of seven teams in the MVL girls tournament on Wednesday at Locust Hills Golf Course in Springfield.

The squad had a 402 team score. Tatum Werntz led Sidney with an 87, a program record for low 18-hole score. Madison Garber shot 98, Roslyn Rotan shot 108 and Raegan Rotan shot 109.

Sidney finished fifth in overall MVL standings; the squad finished 5-7 overall and 1-5 in MVL play in regular-season matches.

Botkins’ Dietz earns state berth

Botkins’ Ross Dietz is the lone area boys golfer who earned a state berth in the Division III district tournament on Monday at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro.

The top two golfers in the tournament not on a qualifying team earned state berths. Dietz tied with Houston’s Paker Herrick for fourth place by shooting a 79, and Dietz won a playoff berth for the tournament’s second individual state berth.

The top two teams in the tournament earned state berths. Russia finished fourth with a 346, seven strokes behind second-place Middletown Christian. Fort Loramie (347) finished fifth, Houston (361) finished seventh and Jackson Center (381) finished 11th out of 12 teams.

Russia’s Jude Counts tied for eighth by shooting an 81. Ross Fiessinger shot 85, Dom Francis shot 87 and Vince Borchers shot 93.

Fort Loramie senior Adam Ballas tied for sixth with an 80. Noah Mannier shot 86, Beau Schafer shot 89 and Austin Pleiman shot 92.

Aside from Herrick, Ethan Lukey shot 87 for Houston while Tanner Voisard shot 93 and Reagan Steiner shot 102.

Nolan Fark led Jackson Center with a 91. Lucas Hartle shot 93, Blake Noble shot 93 and Tristan Woolley shot 104.

Fairlawn’s Seth Jones and Botkins’ JJ Meyer each tied for eighth by shooting an 81.

Dietz will compete in the D-III state tournament at Ohio State University next weekend.

Sidney’s Bennett earns district berth

Sidney’s Ryan Bennett won a playoff hole to earn an individual district berth in a Division I sectional tournament on Tuesday at Reid Park in Springfield.

The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team earned district berths.

Bennett tied for 12th overall with an 83 and bested Greenville’s Ethan Sunsdahl in a playoff hole to earn a district berth. He’ll compete in the D-I district tournament next Thursday at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro.

Sidney finished eighth out of 15 teams with a 369. Tycen Money shot 87, Carter Wooddell shot 95 and Kade Schmiesing shot 104.

Botkins’ Dietz earns state berth, Sidney’s Bennett earns district berth

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.