Photos: Minster volleyball beats Houston 3-2

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_3349.jpg Houston’s Olivia Burks, right, spikes as Minster’s Addi Inskeep, middle, and Megan Fortman try to block during a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster. Minster won 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 15-8 to improve to 10-10 overall. Kayla Lamm had 14 kills for Minster while Lilly Barhorst had 13. Lamm had five blocks. In the below photo, Houston’s Lexi Hartings spikes as Minster’s Alayna Prenger tries to block during a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster. Houston dropped to 5-15 overall. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Houston’s Lexi Hartings spikes as Minster’s Alayna Prenger tries to block during a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.