Football notes: Most area squads will likely qualify for playoffs

Every area squad has a shot at the playoffs heading into the last two weeks of the season, and many have already clinched playoff berths.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded playoff eligibility from eight teams per region to 16 teams per region last year.

Fort Loramie, Minster, New Bremen, Riverside and Versailles have already clinched playoff berths.

Sidney and Lehman Catholic will likely qualify even if they lose their last two games, and both can secure a playoff berth with a victory this weekend. Anna will need to win both its remaining games to have a shot at the playoffs.

According to Drew Pasteur’s Fantastic50.net, Sidney (4-4) can secure a playoff berth in Division II, Region 8 with a victory over Miami Valley League rival Stebbins (4-4) this week.

A victory would be huge for the Yellow Jackets for playoff seeding. If victorious on Friday, the Yellow Jackets could finish as high as a No. 9 seed and would avoid finishing as a bottom seed. Pasteur projects archrival Piqua as the most likely playoff opponent with a win this Friday. If Sidney loses its last two games, it will likely finish as the No. 14 seed and travel to No. 3 Trenton Edgewood.

The Cavaliers (3-5) can secure a playoff berth in Division VII, Region 28 by beating Troy Christian (1-7) in a Three Rivers Conference game this Saturday according to Pasteur.

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Lehman will likely make the postseason regardless. Its two most likely postseason opponents according to Pasteur are New Bremen and Riverside, both of which Lehman played and lost to earlier this season. Mechanicsburg, Fort Loramie and Minster are also possible opponents.

Anna (2-6) is the only area squad that must finish well the last two weeks to earn a playoff berth according to Pasteur. The Rockets (2-6) are scheduled to travel to Fort Recovery (3-5) this Friday and to host Parkway (2-6) in Week 10.

If Anna wins both, Pasteur gives the squad an 80 percent chance at a playoff berth in Div. VI, Region 24. The squad would likely finish as the No. 16 seed if it qualifies and would get a rematch with Marion Local, which it lost to 48-0 last week. Pasteur gives the squad only a 1 percent chance at a playoff berth if it splits the last two weeks.

The top eight seeds host first-round games. Fort Loramie, Minster, New Bremen, Riverside and Versailles can secure first-round home games if victorious this week, though all are very likely to host a first-round game, even if they lose their final two contests.

Reynolds becomes Sidney single-season receptions leader

Sidney senior receiver Sam Reynolds became the program’s single-season receptions leader in last Friday’s win over Fairborn.

Reynolds has caught 56 passes for 791 yards this season with seven touchdowns. He ranks first in the MVL in receptions and second in receiving yards.

Sidney’s previous single-season receptions record was 54, which Bryan King had in 200.

Fort Loramie cracks top 10 in D-VII AP poll

Fort Loramie (6-2) has cracked the top 10 in Division VII for the first time in this week’s Associated Press state polls.

The Redskins are ranked No. 10 in D-VII. New Bremen (6-2) dropped from third to fifth this week after a 35-28 loss to Coldwater. Minster received votes but did not crack the top 10.

Versailles (6-2) is ranked No. 7 in Div. VI.

