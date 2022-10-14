Photos: Sidney beats Greenville in regular-season finale

Sidney senior middle blocker Anna Brady, left, and freshman outside hitter Kaela Rush go up for a block during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets finished regular-season play by beating the Green Wave 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11. Brady had 11 kills, as did junior outside hitter Kyla Rush. Kyla Rush also had three aces, as did senior Kennah Herrick. Freshman Alena Swearingen, pictured below, had 23 assists. It was senior night for Sidney, which finished 11-11 overall and 11-7 in MVL play. The squad won the MVL Valley Division for the first time since 2019. It’ll open postseason play on Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler against Fairborn, which it beat twice in MVL play in regular season.

Sidney freshman setter Alena Swearingen bumps during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

SIdney players celebrate after a point in a Miami Valley League match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney senior outside hitter Allie Stockton goes up to block a spike from Greenville’s Olivia Flatter during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney junior outside hitter Kyla Rush bumps during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney senior right-side hitter Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker watches as Greenville’s Skylar Bryson, right, and Lilly Camacho try to block a spike during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney coach Dexter Tobie talks to players during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney senior right-side hitter Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker, left, and senior middle blocker Anna Brady go up to block a spike during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney senior defensive specialist Kennah Herrick bumps during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney junior outside hitter Kyla Rush goes up to block a spike from Greenville’s Olivia Flatter during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney senior defensive specialist Lainey Luginbill bumps during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney senior middle blocker Anna Brady goes up to block a spike from Greenville’s Olivia Flatter during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney senior outside hitter Allie Stockton bumps during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.

Sidney players and coaches pose with a Miami Valley League Valley Division trophy after a 3-2 win over Greenville on Thursday in Sidney.