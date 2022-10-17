Football roundup: Lehman Catholic holds on against Troy Christian

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic held on and beat Troy Christian 21-20 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Lehman fumbled at midfield a few plays after Troy Christian had pulled within 21-20 on a field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles then went on a seven-minute drive in which they converted two fourth downs.

Faced with a fourth down at the 24-yard line with about two minutes left, Troy Christian sent Frank Rupnik out for his fourth field-goal attempt of the night. Rupnik’s 41-yard try was slightly wide right, allowing Lehman to take over on downs.

Lehman was forced to punt, but Troy Christian went no further than midfield before time ran out.

The Cavaliers blocked a field goal early in the first quarter, then Seth Knapke scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass shortly after to give Lehman a 7-0 lead.

Troy Christian turned it over on downs at Lehman’s 15 late in the quarter. After the Cavaliers turned it over on downs at midfield, Lee Burkett threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Knostman with 9:10 left to tie it 7-7.

Hayden Sever scored on a 40-yard touchdown run 50 seconds later to give the Cavaliers a 14-7 lead, but Troy Christian quickly responded again.

Burkett threw a 60-yard TD pass to Knostman with 6:46 left to tie it 14-14. The Cavaliers then fumbled at midfield about two minutes later, and Burkett threw another long pass to Knostman in the red zone.

Rupnik made a 33-yard field goal with 2:42 left to give Troy Christian a 17-14 halftime lead.

The teams traded punts early in the third quarter until Lehman junior quarterback Donovan O’Leary broke free on a 54-yard touchdown run with 4:27 left to give the squad a 21-17 lead.

The Eagles then went on a lengthy drive, and Rupnik kicked a 36-yard field goal with 11:29 left to close the gap to 21-20.

Lehman fumbled at midfield shortly after, and Troy Christian (1-8, 1-5 TRC) went on its lengthy drive that resulted in a missed field goal.

It was senior night for Lehman (4-5, 3-3 TRC), which will finish regular-season play by traveling to Dayton Northridge on Friday.

Anna 35, Fort Recovery 20

The Rockets broke a five-game losing streak by winning a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Fort Recovery.

Zach Osborn scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter to give Anna a 7-0 lead. The Indians scored on a short run before the end of the quarter to cut the gap to 7-6 after a missed extra point, but the Rockets took control before halftime.

Landynn Fogt scored on a 50-yard TD run in the second quarter and Osborn scored on a 26-yard run to give Anna a 21-6 halftime lead.

Alex Shappie threw a 2-yard TD pass to Caleb Kenton to boost the lead to 28-6 in the third quarter, but Fort Recovery scored on a 41-yard TD pass before the end of the quarter to cut the gap to 28-12 after a missed two-point conversion, then scored on an 18-yard TD pass early in the fourth to cut the gap to 28-20 after a successful two-point conversion.

Anna secured the win with a 42-yard TD run by Justin Richards.

Anna had 382 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 384.

Shappie completed 7-of-15 passes for 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception and ran for 30 yards on eight carries.

Osborn ran for 146 yards and two TDs on 26 carries. Fogt ran for 73 yards and one TD on six carries. Richards ran for 58 yards and one TD on two carries and caught five passes for 57 yards; he also had a 38-yard kickoff return.

Colin Elliot led the Rockets with six tackles and intercepted one pass.

Anna (3-6, 2-5 MAC) will wrap up regular-season play by hosting Parkway (2-7, 1-6) this Friday.

Fort Loramie 34, Lucas 17

Fort Loramie earned a win on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Will Holland scored on a seven-yard touchdown run with 10:58 left in the first quarter to give the squad a 6-0 lead after a blocked extra point. Lucas then returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD and made the extra point to take a 7-6 lead.

Caleb Maurer threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Logan Eilerman with six minutes left to give Fort Loramie a 13-6 lead, but Lucas scored on a short touchdown run with 8:13 left in the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead.

Maurer threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Christian McGee with 6:23 left to give the Redskins a 20-14 lead at halftime.

Lucas made a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to pull within 20-17, but Holland scored on a 16-yard TD run with 4:59 left to boost the lead to 27-17, then Maurer threw a 6-yard TD pass to McGee with 2:11 left to increase the lead to 34-17.

The Redskins had 279 yards of offense while Lucas had 243.

Maurer completed 13-of-19 passes for 140 yards with three touchdowns. McGee caught four passes for 54 yards with two TDs and Eilerman caught four passes for 49 yards with one TD.

Holland ran for 106 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.

Calvin Hoying led Fort Loramie with 10 tackles.

Fort Loramie (7-2) is scheduled to host Lima Central Catholic (6-3) this Friday to finish regular-season play.

New Bremen 45, Minster 21

The Cardinals built a 28-0 lead by halftime and cruised from there to a MAC win on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen had 424 yards of offense while Minster had 393.

Hunter Schaefer ran for 178 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries for the Cardinals while David Homan ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Schaefer made 5-of-5 extra-point attempts and a 22-yard field goal.

Dylan Bambauer led New Bremen with five tackles. Evan Eyink recovered two fumbles.

Brogan Stephey completed 17-of-37 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown for Minster while James Niemeyer completed 3-of-6 passes for 41 yards with one TD.

Devan Wuebker caught eight passes for 100 yards with one touchdown and Connor Schmieising caught four passes for 71 yards. Stephey ran for 228 yards and one TD.

Wuebker and Will Knapke each had eight tackles for Minster. Chase Couse intercepted two passes and Max Knapke recovered one fumble.

New Bremen (7-2, 5-2) is scheduled to travel to Delphos St. John’s to wrap up regular-season play while Minster (6-3, 5-2) is scheduled to travel to Versailles.

Riverside 56, Cincinnati College Prep 32

The Pirates earned a lopsided win in a nonconference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Riverside (7-2, 5-0 Three Rivers Conference) was supposed to host Covington for a conference game but canceled the contest due to continuing low numbers at Covington. (The Buccaneers instead played Bradford’s junior varsity team for the second time this season in a varsity contest and won 34-6).

The Pirates accumulated 478 yards of offense against the Lions (4-5).

Warren Shockey ran for 275 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries. Myles Platfoot completed 10-of-18 passes for 167 yards with one touchdown; he also ran for one TD, as did Nate Copas.

Simon Godwin caught six passes for 105 yards. Tyler Knight caught a touchdown pass.

Skyler Hudson led the squad with seven tackles while Copas had six. Hudson and Copas each recovered one fumble and made one sack. Platfoot intercepted one pass.

Riverside is scheduled to travel to undefeated Milton-Union on Friday. The squads are tied for first place in TRC standings.

Coldwater 35, Versailles 34 OT

The Tigers’ attempt at a two-point conversion in overtime failed, resulting in a MAC loss on Friday in Versailles. Coldwater stayed undefeated in MAC play with the win.

Backup quarterback Braylen Harlamert scored on a 4-yard TD run with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and threw a two-point conversion pass to Evan Harlamert to tie it 28-28 and force overtime.

Harlamert scored on a 3-yard TD run in overtime to give the Cavaliers a 35-28 lead after an extra kick by Justin Kaup.

Titus Gehret scored on a 1-yard TD run for the Tigers to cut the gap to one. Versailles tried to run it on a two-point conversion try but was stopped.

Coldwater had 428 yards of offense while Versailles had 340.

Joel Gehret ran for 158 yards and one TD for the Tigers while Michael Osborne ran for 81 yards and one TD on 14 carries.

Connor Stonebraker completed 6-of-9 passes for 98 yards and two TDs. Osborne caught four passes for 87 yards with two touchdowns.

Colten Groff and Payton Platfoot each had one interception for Versailles.

Harlamert completed 12-of-21 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for 76 yards and two TDs. He took over when starter Marcel Blasingame suffered an injury.

Versailles (6-3, 4-3 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Minster to wrap up regular-season play.

Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett runs as Lehman Catholic’s AJ Newson pursues to tackle during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4069-1.jpg Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett runs as Lehman Catholic’s AJ Newson pursues to tackle during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Lehman Catholic junior quarterback Donovan O’Leary runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4056-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior quarterback Donovan O’Leary runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett runs as Lehman Catholic’s Hayden Sever tries to tackle during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_3794-1.jpg Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett runs as Lehman Catholic’s Hayden Sever tries to tackle during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Lehman Catholic junior receiver Seth Knapke runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_3994-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior receiver Seth Knapke runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Lehman Catholic junior quarterback Donovan O’Leary looks to throw during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_3987-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior quarterback Donovan O’Leary looks to throw during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Troy Christian junior receiver Andrew Knostman runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_3806-1.jpg Troy Christian junior receiver Andrew Knostman runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Lehman Catholic junior receiver Seth Knapke runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_3843-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior receiver Seth Knapke runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett motions to a receiver during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_2860-1.jpg Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett motions to a receiver during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Lehman Catholic junior quarterback Donovan O’Leary looks to throw during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_3823-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior quarterback Donovan O’Leary looks to throw during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Lehman Catholic senior receiver Hayden Sever runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_2816-1.jpg Lehman Catholic senior receiver Hayden Sever runs during a Three Rivers Confernece game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett motions to a receiver during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_2855-1.jpg Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett motions to a receiver during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett runs as Lehman Catholic’s Jack WIlliams pursues to tackle during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4063-1.jpg Troy Christian quarterback Lee Burkett runs as Lehman Catholic’s Jack WIlliams pursues to tackle during a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Anna, Fort Loramie pull away in 4th quarter

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 9 FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 34, Stebbins 27 Lehman Catholic 21, Troy Christian 20 Anna 35, Fort Recovery 20 Fort Loramie 34, Lucas 17 New Bremen 45, Minster 21 Riverside 56, Cincinnati College Prep 32 Coldwater 35, Versailles 34 OT

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]