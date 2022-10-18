Boys soccer notes: Sidney closes season shortly after earning MVL Valley title

TROY — Sidney’s boys soccer squad secured a share of the Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Thursday, but the squad’s season came to an end on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets beat Greenville 9-0 on Thursday to improve to 5-4 in MVL play and earn a share of the Valley Division title, along with Xenia.

The squad, which was voted the No. 17 seed in the Dayton Division I sectional, couldn’t keep up with No. 5 Troy in a sectional semifinal on Monday and lost 11-0 to close the season with a 6-11 overall record.

Sidney will lose four seniors to graduation in Connor Simpson, Owen Karn, Cruz Hernandez and Diego Portillo-Leon. Simpson scored 10 goals this season and Hernandez had 13 saves and one shutout at goalkeeper.

Botkins starts tournament play with big win

The Trojans (11-6) were voted the No. 6 seed in the Dayton Div. III sectional and started postseason play on Monday by beating Lehman Catholic 7-0.

The squad advances to a sectional final on Thursday, in which it will host No. 10 Springfield Northwestern (10-5). If victorious, Botkins will play either No. 7 New Lebanon Dixie (16-1-0) or No. 8 Waynesville (7-7-3) in a district semifinal this Monday at Bellefontaine High School.

Jackson Center No. 9 seed, Fairlawn No. 22

The Tigers (12-3-1) were voted the No. 9 seed and will open tournament play by hosting No. 22 Fairlawn (0-11-4) in a D-III sectional final on Thursday.

If victorious, Jackson Center will advance to a district semifinal and will likely face No. 4 Troy Christian (10-6-2) on Monday at Newton High School.

Lehman Catholic finishes 1-15-1

The Cavaliers finished the season with a 1-15-1 record after Monday’s loss to Botkins.

Lehman will lose five seniors to graduation according to its roster on the Three Rivers Conference website: Ryan Armstrong, Thomas Schmiesing, Brandon Jones, Mark Moloney II and Samuel LaForme.

Troy’s Braydn Dillow dribbles as Sidney’s Diego Portillo-Leon closes in during a Division I sectional semifinal on Monday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Yellow Jackets lost 11-0. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_braydndillow2.jpg Troy’s Braydn Dillow dribbles as Sidney’s Diego Portillo-Leon closes in during a Division I sectional semifinal on Monday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Yellow Jackets lost 11-0. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

