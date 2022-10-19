Football notes: Anna hopes to beat Parkway, earn playoff berth

Anna needed to win both its remaining regular-season games to earn a playoff spot heading into the last two weeks of the season. The squad took a first step on Friday and will try to take a final step this week.

After five consecutive losses, Anna (3-6, 2-5 Midwest Athletic Conference) beat Fort Recovery 35-20 last week and can likely earn a playoff berth if it is victorious this Friday against Parkway (2-7, 1-6).

The squad hopes to finish regular-season on a strong note after the losing streak.

Anna entered Friday’s game averaging 278 yards per game but amassed 382 against the Indians. The Rockets had a breakout running performance; after having run for an average of 99 yards per game in their first eight games, they gathered 307 rushing yards and scored four rushing touchdowns. Zach Osborn led the squad with 146 rushing yards on 26 carries and scored two TDs.

Anna sophomore quarterback Alex Shappie has thrown for 1,492 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. His favorite target has been senior Justin Richards, who has 36 receptions for 448 yards with four TDs.

Parkway has lost five consecutive games since beating St. Henry 14-0 in Week 4.

Sidney to close regular season with undefeated Xenia

Sidney will close out regular-season play on Friday by hosting undefeated Xenia at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The Buccaneers (9-0, 8-0 MVL Valley Division) have already clinched a share of the overall MVL title and can win it outright with a victory on Friday.

Xenia has largely dominated opponents this season. Its closest game was a 27-22 win over Tippecanoe in Week 6 in which it built a 20-0 early lead.

Xenia is averaging 43.1 points per game while allowing an average of 12.5 points.

Senior running back Trei’Shaun Sanders has run for 1,481 yards and 21 touchdowns; he ranks second among MVL players in both categories behind Greenville’s Brock Short.

Xenia sophomore Gavin McManus has thrown for 1,418 yards, 130 behind Sidney junior Tucker Herron, who leads the MVL. McManus has thrown an MVL-best 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Tremell Wright has caught 46 passes for an MVL-best 987 yards and 17 touchdowns. He ranks just ahead of Sidney senior Sam Reynolds, who has caught 64 passes for 912 yards and nine TDs.

Friday’s game is senior night for Sidney. Former players Kris Haines and Mike Flanagan will have their numbers retired before the contest.

Sidney (4-5, 4-4) will likely earn a playoff berth even with a loss on Friday.

Fort Loramie moves up, Minster enters poll

Fort Loramie moved up and Minster joined the top 10 in Division VII in this week’s Associated Press state poll.

New Bremen (7-2) remained ranked No. 5 in D-VII while Fort Loramie moved up one spot to ninth. Minster (6-3), which lost to New Bremen 45-21 last week, received enough votes to be ranked for the first time this season and enters the poll at No. 10.

Versailles (6-3) remains ranked No. 7 in D-VI despite a 35-34 overtime loss to Coldwater on Friday.

