Photos: Lehman Catholic volleyball wins tourney opener

Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank spikes during a Division IV sectional semifinal against Mississinawa Valley on Wednesday at Troy High School. The Cavaliers won 25-20, 25-23, 25-23. Rank had 12 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Taylor Geise, pictured below, had 15 digs and eight kills. Marissa Corner had a big night for Lehman with 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces. Lehman (13-10) will play Springfield Catholic Central in a sectional final on Saturday.

