Volleyball notes: Sidney loses to Butler in sectional final, optimistic about future

VANDALIA — Sidney’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Vandalia-Butler in a Division I sectional final on Thursday. And while the loss ended the squad’s tournament run a bit earlier than coach Dexter Tobie hoped for, he said it doesn’t detract from a successful season.

The Yellow Jackets finish 12-12 after the 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-10 loss to the Aviators at the Student Activity Center.

Sidney finished .500 or better each season from 2016 to 2019 but won nine total matches in 2020 and 2021.

In addition to the better record, Sidney captured its first Miami Valley League Valley Division title since 2019.

“I just told them I’m proud of them for everything they accomplished,” Tobie, who is in his first year as coach, said. “We turned the program around just like that. I told them they’ve been building this program (in middle school) for a while and hit a couple of speed bumps for a couple of years (on varsity).

“We did what we needed to do this year. I think Sidney volleyball is on the right track. This whole group of girls set a great example to the youth in Sidney. They’re great role models on and off the court.”

It was a close match early.

The Yellow Jackets went on a 6-1 run to tie the first game 21-21 before Butler scored the last four points to win it. Sidney went on an 8-2 run in the second game to take a 12-10 lead, but the Aviators responded with a 10-3 run to take control. Sidney pulled within 23-22 late, but Butler scored the last two points to win the second game.

Sidney went on a 6-1 run to take a 7-5 lead over Butler in the third set and gradually pulled away from there to a 25-21 win to force a fourth game. But Butler controlled the fourth set from the start and pulled away to win the match.

“There’s something about winning that third set that the fourth set, we just can’t fire back,” Tobie said. “I think fighting from behind early in that third set took it out of us. We’re still feeling it, from the previous (match). I think it was competitive enough the last (match) that we were tired. We were getting to the point that the season was catching up to the players.”

Sidney will lose seven seniors to graduation: setter/defensive specialist Macie Brautigam, outside hitter Allie Stockton, outside hitter Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker, right-side hitter Shelbie Miller, defensive specialist Lainey Luginbill, middle blocker Anna Brady and defensive specialist Kennah Herrick.

Stockton had 138 kills on the season entering Thursday’s match while Brady had 130 kills and a team-best 54 blocks. Miller had 107 kills and 39 blocks. Brautigam had 201 assists and Herrick had 285 digs.

“The leadership, the friendship, the love for the game; all around, they’re just great girls, on and off the court,” Tobie said of the seniors. “Especially off the court. They’re great students. To me, that’s the best thing. They are amazing student-athletes and are great ambassadors to sports.”

The Yellow Jackets will return several key players next season, including junior outside hitter Kyla Rush, who had a team-best 195 kills and 290 digs entering Thursday’s match.

Rush was named first team all-Miami Valley League, while Brady was named second team. Freshman setter Alena Swearingen, who led the team with 418 assists and 59 aces, was named honorable mention.

Russia’s Sherman named SCAL player of the year

Russia senior middle hitter Kate Sherman was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year earlier this week.

Sherman, who surpassed 1,000 career kills earlier this season, has made 286 kills this season along with 42 aces, 32 blocks and 187 digs. She ranks second among Russia players in serve receives.

Joining Sherman on first team all-SCAL are Fort Loramie junior middle hitter Summer Hoying, Jackson Center sophomore outside hitter McKinley Reichert, Fort Loramie sophomore setter Jenna Barhorst, Russia sophomore setter Miah Monnin and Russia senior defensive specialist Jilian Chapman.

Reichert led all SCAL players in kills in regular season; she currently has 326 to her credit. Hoying has made 236 kills and 45 aces. Barhorst leads league players in aces (55) and assists (711). Monnin surpassed 3,000 career assists earlier this season; she has 705 so far this year. Chapman has 254 digs and 295 serve receives.

Anna junior Brenna Cobb, Fairlawn junior Addison Swearingen, Jackson Center junior Macy Klopfenstein, Fort Loramie junior Skyler Albers, Russia senior Cece Borchers and Botkins junior Janel Platfoot were named second team.

Swearingen has 228 kills and an SCAL-best 336 digs to her credit. Cobb ranks second among league players with 324 digs. Scott has made 184 kills while Borchers has made 149 kills and an SCAL-best 59 blocks. Platfoot had 52 aces. Albers has made 161 kills and 47 aces.

Anna’s Cynthia Davidson, Botkins’ Gabby Griffith, Fort Loramie’s Katrina Berning and Avery Brandewie, Houston’s Katie Maier, Jackson Center’s Keona Suttles and Russia’s Kelby Doseck and Carley Scott were named honorable mention all-SCAL.

Fairlawn beats Cedarville in nailbiter

The No. 8 seed Jets (12-12) beat No. 7 Cedarville 25-18, 24-26, 31-29, 23-25, 17-15 in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday at Arcanum High School to advance to a district semifinal.

Fairlawn, which upset No. 4 Newton in a first-round match five days after having lost to the Indians in a regular-season finale, advance to face No. 5 Covington (15-8) in a district semifinal on Monday at Arcanum.

Addison Swearingen led the Jets with 24 kills and 22 digs while Haley Cox had 12 kills and 28 digs. Miah Huelskamp had 10 kills. Aubree Jutte had 33 assists, 20 digs and six aces. Darcy Maxon had 20 assists and 22 digs.

Botkins closes season at 8-15

The Trojans lost 25-17, 25-20, 25-10 to Covington in a D-IV sectional final on Thursday at Arcanum to finish the season with an 8-15 overall record.

Sidney junior outside hitter Aliyah Taborn, left, and junior outside hitter Kyla Rush, right, celebrate with Allie Stockton after Stockton made a kill during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4698.jpg Sidney junior outside hitter Aliyah Taborn, left, and junior outside hitter Kyla Rush, right, celebrate with Allie Stockton after Stockton made a kill during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman setter Alena Swearingen, left, and senior middle blocker Anna Brady go for a block during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Brady was recently named second team all-Miami Valley League, while Swearingen was named honorable mention. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4481-2.jpg Sidney freshman setter Alena Swearingen, left, and senior middle blocker Anna Brady go for a block during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Brady was recently named second team all-Miami Valley League, while Swearingen was named honorable mention. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior right-side hitter Hailey Richardson bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4561.jpg Sidney junior right-side hitter Hailey Richardson bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News SIdney junior outside hitter Kyla Rush prepares to spike during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4588-Edit.jpg SIdney junior outside hitter Kyla Rush prepares to spike during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior right-side hitter Hailey Richardson spikes during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4410.jpg Sidney junior right-side hitter Hailey Richardson spikes during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior Allie Stockton prepares to send the ball over the net during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4689-Edit.jpg Sidney senior Allie Stockton prepares to send the ball over the net during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior setter Macie Brautigam bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4223.jpg Sidney senior setter Macie Brautigam bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman setter Alena Swearingen sets during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4183.jpg Sidney freshman setter Alena Swearingen sets during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore setter Kaitlyn Adams sets during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4900.jpg Sidney sophomore setter Kaitlyn Adams sets during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior defensive specialist Kennah Herrick bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4154.jpg Sidney senior defensive specialist Kennah Herrick bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior Allie Stockton bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4608.jpg Sidney senior Allie Stockton bumps during a Division I sectional final against Vandalia-Butler on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney volleyball coach Dexter Tobie, center, talks to players following a 3-1 loss to Vandalia-Butler in a Division I sectional final on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. The Yellow Jackets finish the season 12-12 after having won nine matches total the previous two seasons. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4931.jpg Sidney volleyball coach Dexter Tobie, center, talks to players following a 3-1 loss to Vandalia-Butler in a Division I sectional final on Thursday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. The Yellow Jackets finish the season 12-12 after having won nine matches total the previous two seasons. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Russia’s Sherman named SCAL player of the year

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.