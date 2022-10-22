Football: Sidney can’t keep up with Xenia

SIDNEY — Xenia proved to be as tough as their state ranking suggested in a regular-season finale on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. But Sidney will get a chance to have a better performance against a state-ranked squad next week.

The Yellow Jackets lost 34-0 to the undefeated Buccaneers in a Miami Valley League game. Xenia, which was ranked No. 4 in Division II in last week’s Associated Press state poll, completed its first 10-0 campaign in 120 years.

Sidney managed 66 yards of offense, which was a season low. The squad’s previous low was 182 in a season-opening loss to Bellefontaine

“They’ve got some very special players on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense,” Doenges said. “They’ve given people problems all year with their defense. They’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs. It’s going to be interesting to see what they can do.

“We tried some different things tonight, but we couldn’t account for what they were doing. (Linebacker Zach Salyers and defensive lineman Jamell Smith) are pretty special players, and the other nine do a nice job of fitting in the right spot, creating pressure and causing some confusion for you.”

The Yellow Jackets (4-6, 4-5 MVL Valley Division) were hoping for a better performance on senior night, but they’ll get a chance to play better against state-ranked opponent next week.

Sidney earned a playoff berth as the No. 13 seed in Division II, Region 8. The squad will travel to Kings Mills and face Kings High School in a postseason opener next week. The Knights (9-1) were ranked No. 10 in last week’s D-II AP state poll.

“I’ve said since they’ve expanded to 16 teams (per region) that I see nothing wrong with it,” Doenges said. “That’s one more week I get to work with my kids, one more week that the kids show up to school on time and ready for practice. …It’s exciting. We’re looking forward to it.”

Xenia took control early.

The Buccaneers started with a long drive — both in distance and in time — that ended when Jace Jones scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the first quarter.

“We didn’t want to give up an easy one, a big play, there and we wanted to make them work for it,” Doenges said. “I don’t know how many plays that was — 17 or 18 plays — but they worked for it.”

Sidney deflected the extra point to keep the gap at 6-0, but Xenia added to its lead soon.

After the Yellow Jackets went three-and-out, the Buccs quickly drove and scored on a 5-yard run by Trei’Shaun Sanders on the last play of the quarter to take a 13-0 lead into the second.

After another quick Sidney punt, Xenia quickly drove and scored when Gavin McManus threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Tate on a fourth-and-goal with 6:52 left to boost the lead to 20-0.

Sidney’s next punt attempt went awry and resulted in Xenia getting the ball at the 10-yard line. Jones ran in from 5 yards out two plays later to boost the lead to 27-0.

“They’re big. That kind of took a toll on us,” Doenges said. “They wore on us. We were down a couple of lineman tonight, and that didn’t help. But the kids continued to play hard.”

Xenia’s Juan Underwood intercepted a pass on the second play of the third quarter, and the squad quickly drove and scored on a 2-yard run by Saunders with 9:29 left to take a 34-0 lead and start a running clock.

Saunders finished with 237 rushing yards on 33 carries and scored two TDs. Elijah Johnson ran for 93 yards on seven carries and Jones ran for 96 yards on three carries and scored two TDs.

Martez Harris led Sidney with 39 rushing yards on four carries. Myles Vordemark led Sidney with 13.5 tackles.

Sidney alumni Mike Flanagan and Kris Haines were honored before Friday’s game; their numbers have been retired, and signs with their numbers were added to the fence near the flagpoles on the northwest side of 30 and 0 Field.

Xenia’s Ronnie Butler sacks Sidney quarterback Tucker Herron during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Sidney had a season-low 66 yards of offense. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_5095.jpg Xenia’s Ronnie Butler sacks Sidney quarterback Tucker Herron during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Sidney had a season-low 66 yards of offense. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Rylee Vestal tackles Xenia’s Juan Underwood during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_5008.jpg Sidney junior Rylee Vestal tackles Xenia’s Juan Underwood during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior receiver Sam Reynolds runs as Xenia’s Trenton Lee pursues during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4318.jpg Sidney senior receiver Sam Reynolds runs as Xenia’s Trenton Lee pursues during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore receiver Julius Spradling runs after a catch as Xenia’s Austin Penewit pursues during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_5245.jpg Sidney sophomore receiver Julius Spradling runs after a catch as Xenia’s Austin Penewit pursues during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior running back Martez Harris runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4300.jpg Sidney senior running back Martez Harris runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior Eli Biddle chases Xenia’s Trenton Lee during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4310.jpg Sidney junior Eli Biddle chases Xenia’s Trenton Lee during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News SIdney senior linebacker Myles Vordemark, right, celebrates with Julius Spradling after Sidney deflected an extra point in the first quarter of a Miami Valley League game against Xenia on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_5050.jpg SIdney senior linebacker Myles Vordemark, right, celebrates with Julius Spradling after Sidney deflected an extra point in the first quarter of a Miami Valley League game against Xenia on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior quarterback Tucker Herron looks to throw during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_5226.jpg Sidney junior quarterback Tucker Herron looks to throw during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore Tank Fleming runs on a kickoff return during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_5209.jpg Sidney sophomore Tank Fleming runs on a kickoff return during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Xenia running back Trei’Shaun Saunders runs as Sidney sophomore Carter Collingsworth pursues during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4239.jpg Xenia running back Trei’Shaun Saunders runs as Sidney sophomore Carter Collingsworth pursues during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News SIdney junior quarterback Tucker Herron looks to throw during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4207.jpg SIdney junior quarterback Tucker Herron looks to throw during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior running back Martez Harris runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4296.jpg Sidney senior running back Martez Harris runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney alumni Kris Haines, left, and Mike Flanagan motion to the crowd after being introduced at the end of the first quarter on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. The alumni had their former numbers retired on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_5176.jpg Sidney alumni Kris Haines, left, and Mike Flanagan motion to the crowd after being introduced at the end of the first quarter on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. The alumni had their former numbers retired on Friday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney players run onto the field before a Miami Valley League game against Xenia on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_DSC_4987.jpg Sidney players run onto the field before a Miami Valley League game against Xenia on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior receiver Sam Reynolds falls to the ground after being tripped up during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_BPB_4330.jpg Sidney senior receiver Sam Reynolds falls to the ground after being tripped up during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Yellow Jackets finish regular-season 4-6, will face Kings in playoffs

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.