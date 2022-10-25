Botkins tournament action

The Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian.
Esther Ross, left, and Katie Welker, right, of Dayton Christian put pressure on Taylor Huelskamp of Botkins during the tournament game Saturday.
