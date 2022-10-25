Posted on by

Botkins tournament action


The Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian.

The Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Esther Ross, left, and Katie Welker, right, of Dayton Christian put pressure on Taylor Huelskamp of Botkins during the tournament game Saturday.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian.

Esther Ross, left, and Katie Welker, right, of Dayton Christian put pressure on Taylor Huelskamp of Botkins during the tournament game Saturday.

The Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_AIS_8457a.jpgThe Botkins Trojans girls soccer team was the No. 7 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and lost to No. 15 Dayton Christian 3-0 Saturday. Botkins finishes the season 10-3-3 overall. Dayton Christian will face Anna, the No. 9 seed, in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Bellefontaine. Delaney Manger of Botkins dives for the ball to prevent a goal from Dayton Christian. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Esther Ross, left, and Katie Welker, right, of Dayton Christian put pressure on Taylor Huelskamp of Botkins during the tournament game Saturday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_AIS_8298a.jpgEsther Ross, left, and Katie Welker, right, of Dayton Christian put pressure on Taylor Huelskamp of Botkins during the tournament game Saturday. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_AIS_8187a.jpgJason Alig | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/10/web1_AIS_8035a.jpgJason Alig | Sidney Daily News