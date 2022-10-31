Football roundup: Riverside pulls away from Lehman Catholic in 2nd half

DeGRAFF — Riverside dominated the second half of a Division VII, Region 28 playoff game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium to beat Three Rivers Conference rival Lehman Catholic 42-10.

Donovan O’Leary scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead, but Warren Shockey scored on a 3-yard TD run in the second to tie it 7-7.

Daniel Carlisle made a 25-yard field goal in the second to give Lehman a 10-7 lead, but Shockey scored on a 3-yard TD run before halftime to give the Pirates a 14-10 lead.

Riverside then ran away in the second half. Shockey scored on TD runs of 6 yards and 2 yards in the third quarter, and Myles Platfoot scored on TD runs of 1 yard and 10 yards in the fourth.

Platfoot completed 6-of-16 passes for 97 yards and ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Shockey ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries.

Skyler Hudson led Riverside with 6.5 tackles. Landon Purtee intercepted one pass and Jorden Dunham recovered one fumble.

No statistics were reported for Lehman, which finishes the season 4-7 overall.

It was the second time the squads played this season; Riverside won a TRC game 37-14 on Sept. 30.

Riverside (8-3), the region’s No. 4 seed, advances to a regional quarterfinal and will host No. 5 New Bremen (8-3) on Friday.

Fort Loramie 43, St. Henry 20

After a close first half, Fort Loramie pulled away from St. Henry in the second half of a Division VII, Region 28 playoff opener on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Caleb Maurer threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Logan Eilerman with 9:41 left in the first quarter to give the Redskins a 7-0 lead, then threw another 26-yard TD pass to Eilerman with 4:18 left to push the lead to 14-0.

Harrison Wendel scored on a 13-yard TD run for St. Henry with 22 seconds left to cut the gap to 14-6 after a missed extra point, then ran for a 3-yard TD with 8:08 left in the second. Curtis Puthoff threw a pass to Hayden Boeckman on the two-point conversion try to tie it 14-14.

Aden Bolin made a 29-yard field goal with 5:03 left to give Fort Loramie a 17-14 lead, then Maurer threw an 18-yard TD pass to Eilerman with 1:01 left to push the lead to 24-14 at halftime.

Maurer threw a 17-yard TD pass to Ty Kemper midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 30-14. Elijah Horstman scored on a 36-yard TD run with 1:09 left to cut the gap to 30-20 after a failed two-point conversion try, but Fort Loramie pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Maurer scored on a 68-yard TD run with 11:09 left in the fourth, then threw a 26-yard TD pass to Christian McGee with 6:02 left to push the final gap to 43-20.

Fort Loramie had 477 yards of offense while St. Henry had 388.

Maurer completed 21-of-35 passes for 332 yards with five touchdowns and ran for 79 yards and one TD.

Eilerman caught eight passes for 137 yards with three TDs while McGee caught four passes for 76 yards and one TD. Darren Eilerman caught four passes for 51 yards. Will Holland ran for 66 yards on 20 carries.

McGee led Fort Loramie with 10 tackles and intercepted one pass. Thomas Hoying intercepted two passes and Ethan Keiser intercepted one.

Fort Loramie (9-2), the region’s No. 2 seed, advances to a regional quarterfinal and will host No. 7 South Charleston Southeastern (7-4) on Friday.

Marion Local 45, Anna 0

The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Flyers in a Div. VI, Region 24 playoff game on Friday in Maria Stein and saw their season end with a lopsided loss.

Marion Local built a 31-0 lead before halftime to ensure the second half started with a running clock.

The Flyers had 376 yards of offense while Anna had 191.

No individual statistics were reported.

Anna, which lost 48-0 to Marion Local in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Oct. 7, finishes the season 4-7 overall.

Minster 50, Fort Recovery 22

The Wildcats won a Div. VI, Region 28 playoff game with ease on Friday in Minster against MAC rival Fort Recovery.

Minter built a 36-8 lead by halftime and added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to start a running clock.

Minster had 482 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 326.

Brogan Stephey completed 9-of-15 passes for 206 yards with four touchdowns and one interception and ran for 52 yards and one TD on 11 carries. Connor Schmiesing ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

James Niemeyer, Devan Wuebker, Chase Couse and Schmiesing each caught one TD pass. Niemeyer caught three passes for 71 yards and Wuebker caught three passes for 59 yards.

Will Knapke led Minster with 7.5 tackle. Niemeyer intercepted three passes.

Minster (7-4), the region’s No. 6 seed, advances to a regional quarterfinal and will travel to No. 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2) on Friday.

New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7

The Cardinals won a Div. VII, Region 28 playoff game with ease on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 28-7 lead before halftime and scored two TDs in the third quarter to start a running clock.

The Cardinals had 330 yards of offense while Cedarville had 116.

Hunter Schaefer ran for 177 yards and two TDs on 15 carries for New Bremen. David Homan completed 7-of-11 passes for 93 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Dylan Baumbauer led New Bremen with four tackles and intercepted two passes.

New Bremen (8-3), the region’s No. 5 seed, advances to a regional quarterfinal and will travel to Riverside (8-3) on Friday.

Versailles 47, National Trail 0

The Tigers won a Div. VI, Region 24 playoff game with ease on Friday in Versailles.

No statistics were reported.

Versailles (8-3), the region’s No. 4 seed, advances to a regional quarterfinal and will host No. 5 Williamsburg (9-2) on Friday.

Fort Loramie pulls away in 2nd half from St. Henry

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 11 FOOTBALL SCORES Kings 55, Sidney 14 Riverside 42, Lehman Catholic 10 Fort Loramie 43, St. Henry 20 Marion Local 45, Anna 0 Minster 50, Fort Recovery 22 New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7 Versailles 47, National Trail 0

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

