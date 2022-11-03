Football: Fort Loramie, Southeastern to face off Friday

Spencer Wells’ Fort Loramie Redskins, behind a big-play wide open passing game and a defense that consistently gets better as games advance into the second half, are 9-2 on the year and will compete in a Division VII region quarterfinal on Friday.

Redskins’ quarterback Caleb Maurer, elusive with his feet and accurate with his arm, continues to be a serious threat that gives defenses difficulty.

Meanwhile, opposing highly skilled quarterbacks may be on the local team’s radar as it looks down the road. Perhaps a school or two from the Midwest Athletic Conference is looming.

And you know what programs we’re talking about.

What you likely do not know is that a QB that fits the mold of D-VII signal callers at programs west of I-75 plays his football over an hour from Shelby County off state route 41 southeast of Springfield in a little town called South Charleston.

In fact, this precision-throwing junior quarterback and his low-driving sophomore running back are here tonight.

The Fort Loramie versus Southeastern tilt kicks off at 7 p.m. The pregame segment on ScoresBroadcast.com and Hits 105.5 FM begins at 6:25. Coach Wells of Fort Loramie and mentor AJ Woods of the Trojans are featured.

Southeastern quarterback Zack McKee rifled 11 completions for 270 yards, including one for 72, as the Trojans (7-4) whipped Cincinnati College Prep last week, 36-8, in a game that lasted only 39 of the standard 48 minutes on the scoreboard clock. The Cincinnati school ducked out with nine minutes left and headed south down route 42 through Xenia before the clock struck 9 p.m.

Despite a shortened night, McKee zeroed in for three touchdown passes. He completed nine straight at one point. Tailback Hayden Davis added two more scores. Linebacker CJ Wilt is the squad’s best defensive performer.

“We are a run-first club, with a steady diet of screens and quick strike stuff mixed in through the air,” said Woods, the third year coach.

“Zack reads and processes defenses fast, and is able to zip through his progressions right away. Our offense has become pretty effective.”

Southeastern started the season 3-0 for the first time in 13 years. It suffered through nine straight losing campaigns before clearing the 50-50 mark and making the 2022 playoffs at 6-4. The Trojans have won four in a row including a mild upset over Springfield Catholic Central.

Three of Southeastern‘s four losses came to schools with 29 victories to date. One of the three, unbeaten D-V Northeastern, squares off with Brookville tonight. D-VII Mechanicsburg, a Sept. 9 opponent of Southeastern, is matched with Minster this evening. D-V Greeneview rolled over the Trojans by 31 points on Sept. 23.

Before last week, the previous time the Trojans hosted in the postseason was 2002, when Coach Woods played at Southeastern. The home team lost to Mechanicsburg in week eleven after ambushing the Indians in the season finale.

Southeastern employs a three-three stack on defense and may stick a safety, or two, over the top against Fort Loramie’s tall, rangy receiver Logan Eilerman, Woods indicated.

The coach said he was amazed at the various arm angles from which Redskins quarterback Caleb Maurer delivers the football. “And he is usually spot on,” Woods noted.

Coach Wells was quick to point out that the 35 throws last week by Maurer “did not result in a pick or a sack.” He said that the Redskins are “doing a great job cleaning up” that part of their game.

Fort Loramie, victorious in seven in a row, also limited its total penalties to three a week ago.

Defensively, Thomas Hoying snared two interceptions versus St. Henry, tying him for the Fort Loramie season record with Nick Brandewie who picked off six in 2018. Christian McGee racked up eight solo tackles and four assists.

Last week, the Redskins averaged eight yards per run or pass, a figure that Coach Woods said “speaks to the team’s big play capability.”

He added, “With timely defense, this Fort Loramie outfit is going to be tough to beat.”

Pleased with his club’s first half comeback against St. Henry, Wells commented, “We responded on cue. After St. Henry tied it at 14, we scored the last ten of the first half. The field goal by Aden (Bolen) was huge. It gave everyone a lift.”

The Fort Loramie defense then picked it up. The visiting Redskins scored only once in the second half.

The defensive side of the ball has also been a strong suit of Southeastern lately. The Trojans have allowed only two touchdowns in the last dozen quarters.

However, both defenses will be severely tested on Friday. Each starting quarterback is on his game at the right time of the campaign.

Maurer has tossed 29 touchdown passes and is pushing 2800 yards for the season. McKee has recorded 12 TD strikes and about half as many yards as Maurer.

But McKee may elect to feed the ball to his backs a little more than usual. Three Trojans rushers have combined to register 1,500 yards. Southeastern ruled the time of possession in its seven triumphs.

Fort Loramie has become quite familiar with the opponents’ game of “keep away.”

Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer runs during a game against Edon on Sept. 23 at Redskin Stadium. The Redskins will host South Charleston Southeastern in a playoff game this Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_1463-copy-1.jpg Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer runs during a game against Edon on Sept. 23 at Redskin Stadium. The Redskins will host South Charleston Southeastern in a playoff game this Friday. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News