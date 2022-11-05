Football: Fort Loramie beats Southeastern 55-27 to advance in playoffs

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie coach Spencer Wells had a succinct message for players following a playoff victory on Friday: archrival Minster is looming, and mistakes need to be fixed.

The Redskins took control early on Friday and beat South Charleston Southeastern 55-27 in a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal at Redskin Stadium.

Fort Loramie, the region’s No. 2 seed, advances to face No. 6 Minster in a regional semifinal next Saturday at a site to be determined. Minster (8-4) beat No. 3 Mechanicsburg 45-21 on Friday to advance.

Fort Loramie’s performance was far from perfect on Friday. The Redskins committed two turnovers and gave up several big plays, which contributed to Southeastern rolling up 338 yards of offense.

“It’s not always going to be a smooth ride,” Wells said. “These are kids; they’re not going to be perfect. We’re not going to be perfect as a staff.

“But what I’m proud about this team is, when we have to respond, when it comes to the moment where we have to make a play, we find a way to do it. I’m really proud of our guys tonight.”

The Redskins (10-2) beat Minster 39-27 in a season opener on Aug. 19 in Fort Loramie.

“The message isn’t going to change for our guys,” Wells said. “All season long, we talk about how it’s all on us. We need to focus on us and find a way to have our best week of practice so we can play our best football on Friday night.”

While Southeastern made big plays and kept the gap under the running clock margin of 30 points for most of the night, the squad couldn’t slow Fort Loramie’s offensive attack.

Senior quarterback Caleb Maurer completed 23-of-31 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He threw touchdown passes to Logan Eilerman, Max Maurer and Christian McGee and also ran for a 15-yard touchdown in the first half.

Maurer was aided by a strong running attack; the Redskins gained 254 yards on 37 carries. Will Holland ran for 120 yards and one TD on 22 carries while Darren Eilerman ran for 60 yards and two TDs on 60 carries.

“I thought both those guys ran hard,” Wells said. “Our offensive line did a pretty good job tonight as well. That’s a one-two punch we have there. I think Will fought through some things. He got a little banged up at different times and he fought through it, which is a credit to him.”

While Southeastern made some big plays, Fort Loramie defenders intercepted four passes by junior quarterback Zack McKee. Thomas Hoying intercepted two passes and McGee and Darren Eilerman each intercepted one.

“That’s been huge lately,” Wells said. “Early in the year, we had negative turnover margin for the first half of the season. We were plus six going into tonight. … Really proud of our defense there. Coach (Brad) Frilling really does a great job, and those guys force the issue of creating turnovers. We’re seeing that on the field.”

Fort Loramie led 20-7 at halftime and scored the first two touchdown of the second half.

After Southeastern turned the ball over on downs at Fort Loramie’s 41, the squad drove and scored when Darren Eilerman ran in from 2 yards out with 6:04 left.

McGee then intercepted a McKee pass and returned it to the 8, and Will Holland ran in from 7 yards out two plays later to push the lead to 34-7 with 4:46 left.

The Trojans drove down and scored on a 15-yard TD pass from McKee to Hayden Davis to cut the gap to 34-13 after a missed extra point. Southeastern recovered an onside kick, but Hoying recorded his second interception of the night with 3:12 left to give Fort Loramie the ball back at its own 33.

“Our guys continued to fight and continued to swing,” Wells said. “Even on a night where we didn’t have our best football going at times, they just kept swinging. Credit to Southeastern too; they’re really well-coached and they played their tails off.”

Maurer threw a 16-yard TD pass to Max Maurer with 1:26 left to push the lead to 41-13, but McKee threw a 78-yard TD pass to Jonah Asebrook with 34 seconds left to cut the gap to 41-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Maurer threw a 34-yard TD pass to Logan Eilerman on the first play of the fourth to push the lead to 48-20, then Darren Eilerman intercepted a McKee pass shortly after and capped off the ensuing drive with a 13-yard TD run with 7:55 left to push the gap to 55-20 and start a running clock.

The Trojans, which finish the season 7-5, drove down and scored on a 2-yard run by Davis with 2:40 left to cut the gap to 28 points and stop the running clock.

McKee completed 19-of-42 passes for 298 yards with three TDs and four interceptions. Brennan Workman caught seven passes for 113 yards.

Calvin Hoying led Fort Loramie with eight tackles.

Fort Loramie opened the game with a long possession that ended when Maurer threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to McGee with 5:52 left in the first to give the Redskins a 7-0 lead.

But the Trojans responded with a long drive and scored when Cayden Barnes took a short pass from McKee and ran 29 yards for a touchdown with 2:32 left to tie it 7-7.

Southeastern’s Brennan Workman intercepted a Maurer pass in the red zone, but Thomas Hoying intercepted a McKee pass on the next play to give Fort Loramie the ball at the 31-yard line.

Maurer ran in from 15 yards out three plays later to give Fort Loramie a 13-7 lead after a missed extra point.

The Trojans punted to Fort Loramie’s 2 to open the second quarter, and the Redskins went on a long drive. But Southeastern recovered a fumble at Fort Loramie’s 6 with 4:25 left to take possession.

The drive ended in disaster for Southeastern, though. After failing to pick up a first down, Calvin Hoying blocked a punt in the end zone and Damian Bruns recovered to boost the advantage to 20-7 with 3:24 left.

Southeastern was forced to punt again, but Fort Loramie then quickly was forced to punt. The Redskins’ punt attempt was partially blocked, and the Trojans recovered at the 10.

But after three incomplete passes, Southeastern attempted a 27-yard field goal, which went wide right in the final minute of the first half.

Fort Loramie’s Calvin Hoying, right, celebrates with Logan Eilerman after Eilerman caught a touchdown pass during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Hoying led Fort Loramie with eight tackles, and Eilerman led the squad with 140 receiving yards on 10 receptions. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_3231-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Calvin Hoying, right, celebrates with Logan Eilerman after Eilerman caught a touchdown pass during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Hoying led Fort Loramie with eight tackles, and Eilerman led the squad with 140 receiving yards on 10 receptions. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer throws during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal against Southeastern on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Maurer completed 23-of-31 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_6056-2.jpg Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer throws during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal against Southeastern on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Maurer completed 23-of-31 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Christian McGee runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. McGee caught three passes for 37 yards and one touchdown and intercepted one pass. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_6079-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Christian McGee runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. McGee caught three passes for 37 yards and one touchdown and intercepted one pass. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman, top, and Max Cotner tackle Southeastern’s Jonah Asebrook during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Fort Loramie intercepted four passes in the game, one of which was made by Eilerman. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_3023-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman, top, and Max Cotner tackle Southeastern’s Jonah Asebrook during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Fort Loramie intercepted four passes in the game, one of which was made by Eilerman. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Aiden Bolin tackles Southeastern’s Hayden Davis during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_6209-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Aiden Bolin tackles Southeastern’s Hayden Davis during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_6170-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie coach Spencer Wells talks to an official during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_6157-2.jpg Fort Loramie coach Spencer Wells talks to an official during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_6122-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Southeastern quarterback Zack McKee throws a pass during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_5950-2.jpg Southeastern quarterback Zack McKee throws a pass during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_3131-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Christian McGee runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_5868-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Christian McGee runs during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs as Southeastern’s Thomas Sulfridge pursues during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_5922-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs as Southeastern’s Thomas Sulfridge pursues during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Christian McGee, top left, and Calvin Hoying, right, tackle Southeastern’s Hayden Davis during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_5819-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Christian McGee, top left, and Calvin Hoying, right, tackle Southeastern’s Hayden Davis during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal against Southeastern on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_2932-2.jpg Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal against Southeastern on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Redskins looking for cleaner game against Minster in regional semi

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

