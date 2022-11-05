Football roundup: Big 2nd quarter helps New Bremen beat Riverside

DeGRAFF — New Bremen scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to jump start a 39-8 win over Riverside in a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

New Bremen (9-3), the region’s No. 5 seed, advances to face No. 1 Ansonia (11-1) in a regional semifinal on Saturday at a site to be determined.

After several punts and one interception in the first quarter, the Cardinals quickly pulled away before halftime.

Hunter Schaefer scored on a 38-yard touchdown run with 10:16 left, then after a Riverside punt, David Homan scored on an 8-yard TD run with 6:08 left to push the lead to 14-0.

The Pirates went three-and-out and punted again, and New Bremen scored two plays later on a 44-yard TD pass from Homan to Grant Dicke to take a 21-0 lead.

After another Riverside three-and-out, New Bremen drove 60 yards in one minute and scored on a 19-yard TD run by Homan with 1:08 left take a 28-point halftime lead.

Schaefer made a 26-yard field goal with 9:39 left in the third to push the lead to 31-0. Riverside’s Myles Platfoot threw a 96-yard TD pass to Nate Copas with 1:04 left to cut the gap to 31-8 and temporarily stop a running clock, but Schaefer ran for a 59-yard TD before the end of the quarter to restart the running clock.

New Bremen had 432 yards of offense while Riverside had 188.

Homan completed 6-of-10 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception and ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Schaefer ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Aaron Thieman caught three passes for 79 yards.

Evan Eyink led the Cardinals with five tackles.

Platfoot completed 7-of-29 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown. Copas caught two passes for 109 yards.

Riverside finishes the season 8-4.

Minster 45, Mechanicsburg 21

The No. 6 seed Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a victory over the No. 3 Indians on Friday in Mechanicsburg.

Minster (8-4) advances to face No. 2 Fort Loramie in a regional semifinal next Saturday at a site to be determined.

The Indians took a 14-13 lead early in the second, but Brogan Stephey threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Devan Wuebker with 4:38 left, then threw a two-point conversion pass to Charlie Schmiesing to push the lead to 21-14. Stephey made a 29-yard field goal at the end of the quarter to push the lead to 24-14 at halftime.

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Roland threw a 20-yard TD pass to Kailen Butler with 6:26 left in the third to cut the gap to 24-21, but the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth.

Stephey scored on a 1-yard TD run with 10:58 left to increase the lead to 10 points. Connor Schmiesing scored on a 21-yard TD run with 8:41 left to push the gap to 38-21 and scored on a 33-yard TD run about a minute later to increase the gap to 24 points.

Minster had 397 yards of offense while Mechanicsburg had 353.

Stephey completed 11-of-17 passes for 167 yards with three TDs and ran for 74 yards and one TD on 16 carries. Schmiesing ran for 139 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Couse and Gabe Bornhorst each had 6.5 tackles for the Wildcats. Wuebker intercepted one pass, and the squad recovered two fumbles.

Versailles 58, Twin Valley South 7

The Tigers cruised to a victory in a Div. VI, Region 24 quarterfinal on Friday at Hole Field.

Versailles (9-3), the region’s No. 4 seed, advances to face No. 1 seed and Midwest Athletic Conference rival Marion Local (12-0) in a regional semifinal next Saturday at a site to be determined.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Minster pulls away in 4th quarter from Mechanicsburg, Versailles cruises

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 12 FOOTBALL SCORES Fort Loramie 55, Southeastern 27 New Bremen 39, Riverside 8 Minster 45, Mechanicsburg 21 Versailles 58, Twin Valley South 7

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]