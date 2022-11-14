Football roundup: Fort Loramie pulls away from Minster in 2nd half

SIDNEY — After a close first half, Fort Loramie pulled away in the second and beat Minster 35-19 in a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Minster scored in the last seconds of the first half to pull within 14-13, but Caleb Maurer threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Logan Eilerman with 11:08 left in the third quarter to give the squad a 21-13 lead.

The Wildcats went three-and-out on their first drive in the second half, and their punt got caught in windy conditions and only went 12 yards to Fort Loramie’s 48-yard line.

The Redskins (11-2) drove 52 yards on six plays and scored on a 4-yard run by Maurer with 7:35 left to take a 28-13 lead.

Minster (8-5) responded with a long possession and scored on a 4-yard run by Brogan Stephey with 4:06 left to pull within 28-19. But a two-point conversion try pass by Stephey on a fake extra-point attempt was batted down, keeping the gap at nine points.

Fort Loramie then went on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended when Maurer caught a 9-yard TD pass from Christian McGee on a trick play. Aden Bolin kicked the extra point to give the Redskins a 35-19 lead with 11:52 left in the fourth.

Minster drove to Fort Loramie’s 5 on the next drove, but Stephey fumbled, and Fort Loramie’s Thomas Hoying recovered.

Minster didn’t get out of its own territory on its last three drives. The squad turned the ball over on downs twice, and Stephey had a pass intercepted by Fort Loramie’s Dylan Saunders in the final minutes.

The Redskins had 346 yards of offense while Minster had 351.

Maurer completed 10-of-16 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 118 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. He also caught the 9-yard TD pass from McGee on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Logan Eilerman caught seven passes for 133 yards and two TDs.

Stephey completed 17-of-35 passes for 217 yards with one TD and one interception and ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Connor Schmiesing caught five passes for 60 yards with one touchdown.

McGee led Fort Loramie with 8.5 tackles. Will Knapke led Minster with 5.5 tackles.

Fort Loramie advances to face New Bremen in a regional final on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

New Bremen 26, Ansonia 22

David Homan threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ben Sailer with 51 seconds left to lift the Cardinals to a victory in a Division VII, Region 28 playoff game on Saturday at Greenville High School’s Harmon Field.

It was a back-and-forth game. Homan scored on a 57-yard touchdown run with 10:35 left in the first quarter to give the squad a 7-0 lead after Hunter Schaefer kicked an extra point, but Ansonia responded with a lengthy drive and scored when Exzavier Moody scored on a 5-yard TD run with 11 seconds left. Moody then ran in on a two-point conversion try to give Ansonia an 8-7 lead.

Schaefer scored on a 21-yard TD run with 8:25 left in the second to give New Bremen a 14-8 lead, but Ian Schmitmeyer scored on a 1-yard TD run with 53 seconds left in the third quarter, then Keegan Weiss ran in on a two-point conversion try to give the Tigers a 16-14 lead.

Schaefer scored on a 5-yard TD run with 8:33 left in the fourth. The Cardinals failed on a two-point conversion try but led 20-16.

The Tigers drove and scored on a 36-yard TD run by Moody with 5:44 left in the fourth to re-take the lead at 22-20 after a failed two-point conversion try.

But New Bremen drove 74 yards on 13 plays and scored on Homan’s TD pass to take the lead in the final minute. The Tigers couldn’t get out of their own territory on the ensuing drive and turned the ball over on downs with 23 seconds left.

New Bremen had 292 yards of offense while Ansonia had 270.

Homan completed 7-of-9 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown and one interception and ran for 143 yards and one TD on 20 carries. Schaefer ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Sailer caught three passes for 54 yards with one TD.

Homan led the squad with 10 tackles.

New Bremen (10-3) advances to face Fort Loramie in a regional final on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Marion Local 35, Versailles 3

The Flyers dominated in a Division VI, Region 24 semifinal on Saturday at Wapakoneta’s Mercy Health/Wapak Ford Field to end the Tigers’ season.

Versailles, which won the D-V state title last season, finishes 9-4 overall.

Marion Local had 313 yards of offense and committed one turnover while Versailles had 208 yards of offense and committed two turnovers.

The Tigers scored on a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead, but Marion Local led 14-3 at halftime, then scored two TDs in the third to pull away.

The Tigers lost 27-7 to Marion Local in a Midwest Athletic Conference game in regular season.

Fort Loramie’s Gabe Hart tackles Minster’s Brogan Stephey during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stephey threw for 217 yards and one touchdown and ran for 103 yards and two TDs. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_5681-copy.jpg Fort Loramie’s Gabe Hart tackles Minster’s Brogan Stephey during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stephey threw for 217 yards and one touchdown and ran for 103 yards and two TDs. Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer runs as Minster’s Brady Wolf pursues during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Maurer threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_5796-copy.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer runs as Minster’s Brady Wolf pursues during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Maurer threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass. Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman runs during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_5906.jpg Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman runs during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman runs as Minster players pursue during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_5804.jpg Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman runs as Minster players pursue during a Division VII, Region 28 semifinal on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Late TD lifts New Bremen over Ansonia, sets up regional final against Redskins

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 13 FOOTBALL SCORES Fort Loramie 35, Minster 19 New Bremen 26, Ansonia 22 Marion Local 35, Versailles 3

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]