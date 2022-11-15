Football: Area players earn all-Southwest district honors

Several area players have earned all-Southwest district recognition.

All-district teams were released on Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Selections were made by a media panel from the district based on regular-season performance only.

Two Sidney players were named first team all-district in Division II. Senior free safety Myles Vordemark and senior receiver Sam Reynolds, who were both also first team all-MVL selections, were named first team all-district.

Vordemark led all MVL players with 133 tackles (93 solo, 80 assisted) in 11 games. His 125.5 tackles in 10 regular-season games is a program record. He had 12.5 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.

Reynolds caught 74 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. He set a program record for receptions in a season.

Fort Loramie senior receiver Logan Eilerman and senior linebacker Calvin Hoying were named offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, in Division VII.

Eilerman has caught 101 passes for 1,537 yards with 20 touchdowns so far this season. Hoying has 78 tackles and 2.5 tacks to his credit.

In addition, Fort Loramie senior quarterback Caleb Maurer, junior receiver Christian McGee, junior lineman Roger Hoying, senior lineman Damian Bruns, senior linebacker Nate Boerger and senior linebacker Isaac Raterman were also named first team in D-VII, along with Logan Eilerman and Calvin Hoying.

Maurer has thrown for 3,224 yards with 34 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season and run for 506 yards and 11 TDs. McGee has caught 36 passes for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Boerger has made 58 tackles, including 11 for loss. Raterman has made 34 tackles, including nine for loss.

Riverside junior quarterback Myles Platfoot, senior running back Warren Shockey, senior lineman Kaleb Schnidewolf and senior defensive back Simon Godwin were also named first team all-district in D-VII.

Platfoot led the Three Rivers Conference with 1,527 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions and ran for 617 yards and seven TDs. Shockey led the TRC with 1,663 rushing yards and 23 TDs. Godwin made 51.5 tackles, intercepted three passes and recovered one fumble.

Versailles senior running back Joel Gehret, senior receiver Titus Gehret, junior receiver Michael Osborne, senior defensive lineman Jared Lyons and junior offensive lineman Lucas Stammen earned first team honors in Div. VI.

All players who were voted first team in their divisions are guaranteed to earn some sort of all-Ohio honors. All-Ohio teams will be released in about two weeks, leading up to state championship games.

Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer throws during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal against Southeastern on Friday at Redskin Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_6056-5.jpg Fort Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer throws during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal against Southeastern on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior receiver Sam Reynolds runs as West Carrollton’s Dexter Pitts III closes in during a Miami Valley League game on Sept. 30 at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Reynolds, who caught 74 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns, was a first team all-Southwest district selection in Division II. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_BPB_9228-1.jpg Sidney senior receiver Sam Reynolds runs as West Carrollton’s Dexter Pitts III closes in during a Miami Valley League game on Sept. 30 at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Reynolds, who caught 74 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns, was a first team all-Southwest district selection in Division II. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Eilerman, Hoying earn D-VII offensive, defensive POY honors

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

