Sidney, Russia opener to be broadcast on SCORES

The annual girls basketball opener between Sidney and Russia has produced many thrillers over the years, including a double overtime contest two years ago.

With both squads returning seven key players from last season, Friday’s matchup may be another down-to-the-wire thriller.

Sidney will travel to Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium on Friday night to open the season, and ScoresBroadcast.com will be there to air the matchup. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.; online coverage will start at 6:55, with pregame comments from Sidney coach Jamal Foster and Russia coach Paul Bremigan.

Aside from 2020, the teams have opened the season every year since at least 2002.

The Raiders have a 12-7 record over the last 20 years, though the teams have each won five apiece in the last 10 meetings. There have been four overtime contests in the last two decades, including a 53-49 double overtime win by Sidney three years ago in Russia.

The 2019 victory by the Yellow Jackets was a sign a turnaround had begun for the program, which had won two games the previous two seasons. Sidney won 15 games that year, 16 games in 2020-2021 and 19 games last year.

One of Sidney’s six losses came on its home court to Russia. The Raiders used a significant height advantage and outran the Yellow Jackets to a 66-56 victory. It was the highest scoring total an opponent had against Sidney, which only allowed opponents to break 50 points six times.

The Yellow Jackets will try for a better defensive performance on Friday with seven — yes, seven — starters back. The unusual fact is due to senior guard Lexee Brewer suffering an injury and missing most of the season and senior center Regan Clark missing half the season due to transfer rules, which allowed other players to start a good chunk for the year.

The Raiders are coming off a 20-6 campaign and have seven returnees back, including senior center Kate Sherman, who was a first team all-SCAL selection last year. Sherman scored 10 points in last year’s matchup while fellow returning starter Cece Borchers scored 15.

Brewer led Sidney with 17 points in last year’s matchup while senior guard Allie Stockton scored 12.

Will the squads’ contest be down to the wire this year? Listen on ScoresBroadcast.com to find out.

SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, will broadcast the Fort Loramie vs. New Bremen football regional final on Saturday from Sidney Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.; online coverage will begin at 6:25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_Scores-Broadcast-1-1-2.jpg