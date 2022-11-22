Friday, Saturday hoops roundup: Fort Loramie rallies in season opener

CASSTOWN — Avery Brandewie made two late baskets to lift Fort Loramie to a 32-30 victory over Miami East in a season opener on Friday.

The Redskins led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Vikings used a 9-8 scoring edge in the second to pull within 19-16 at halftime, then used a 4-1 edge in the third to tie it 20-20 heading into the fourth.

Miami East took a late lead before Brandewie’s two late baskets put the squad ahead.

Brandewie scored 11 points while Ava Turner scored eight and Jaden Rose scored seven.

Anna 48, New Knoxville 17

The Rockets started the season with a lopsided nonconference win on Friday in Anna.

Brenna Cobb led Anna with 16 points while Taylor Poeppelman scored eight and Jenna Wolters scored seven.

Covington 55, Houston 23

The Wildcats lost their season opener on Friday in Covington.

Katie Maier led Houston with 11 points while Taylor Maxwell scored 10.

Bethel 37, Jackson Center 27

The Tigers built an early lead, but Bethel dominated the last three quarters to win a season opener on Friday in Tipp City.

No scoring information was reported.

Mississinawa Valley 48, Lehman Catholic 13

The Cavaliers lost their season opener on Friday in Sidney.

No scoring information was reported.

Northeastern 55, Riverside 52

The Pirates couldn’t hold onto a big early lead and lost a season opener on Friday in DeGraff.

Riverside led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Jets rallied with a 19-4 scoring edge in the fourth.

Emma Saylor led Riverside with 16 points while Ayva Stewart scored 12 and Jade Copas scored 10.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Russia 43, Minster 37

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster to improve to 2-0.

No scoring information was reported.

Covington 64, Fairlawn 40

The Jets lost their season opener on their home court on Saturday.

Avery North led Fairlawn with 23 points while Cassie Heath scored eight.

“Our young players played very hard until the final buzzer against a really good Covington team,” Fairlawn coach Gavin Cathcart said.

Parkway 42, Lehman Catholic 24

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

No scoring information was reported.

Anna crushes New Knoxville in season opener

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA BASKETBALL SCORES Friday, Nov. 18 Girls Russia 56, Sidney 46 Fort Loramie 32, Miami East 30 Anna 48, New Knoxville 17 Tipp City Bethel 37, Jackson Center 27 Covington 55, Houston 23 Mississinawa Valley 48, Lehman Catholic 13 Springfield Northeastern 55, Riverside 52 Saturday, Nov. 19 Girls Russia 43, Minster 37 Covington 64, Fairlawn 40 Parkway 42, Lehman Catholic 24

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]