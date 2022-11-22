SCORES: Anna, Fort Loramie to launch SCAL play Tuesday

After broadcasting the Russia-Sidney girls opening basketball game last Friday, ScoresBroadcast.com returns to courtside Tuesday night for play-by-play of the girls contest between Anna and Fort Loramie.

Air time on the Internet is 6:55 p.m.

ScoresBroadcast.com is currently experiencing record-breaking listenership. The Russia baseball state semifinal in June and last month’s Fort Loramie-Lima Central Catholic football game smashed previous high listenership counts for those two sports.

The Fort Loramie girls and Botkins boys state championship runs in 2021 attracted 3,000 to 4,000 listeners per broadcast.

Both the Redskins and Rockets girls hoops teams won over the weekend to kick-off their 2022-23 seasons. Anna routed New Knoxville, which graduated everyone from last year’s club that lost in the Division IV state championship. The Redskins were pushed to the end before slipping past Miami East, 32-30, on the road.

Carla Siegel is in her 24h year guiding the Redskins who earned state titles in 2013, 2015 and 2021. Randy Huber, a recent coach in the Anna athletics program, starts year number one leading the Rockets varsity. Jeff Maurer previously coached the Anna girls for five seasons and won more than 70 percent of his games.

Both Anna and Fort Loramie reached the state semifinals in D-III and D-IV in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state tournament.

The Redskins 2022-2023 roster features only three seniors. Sophomores and juniors will play prominent roles for Fort Loramie this season. Anna, too, fields a young unit. Only four seniors hold roster spots.

Last year Fort Loramie was 25-2 overall and 12-0 in the Shelby County Athletic League. The Redskins were beaten in March by Cincinnati Country Day in a D-IV region semi-final, 47-40.

Anna finished 14-11 last winter and 6-6 in the league. The Rockets lost to Waynesville in a district semifinal.

The green and white notched state titles in 2011 and 2013. In fact, both the Redskins and Rockets won state crowns in different divisions on the same afternoon in Columbus ten years ago next March.

Erica Huber, coach Huber’s daughter, was a member of the Rockets state champs those two seasons and excelled on the 2012 and 2013 teams. Anna was nipped in overtime by Columbus Africentric in the 2012 title game, but avenged that loss with a blow out win in the championship a year later.

Fort Loramie has dominated Anna in recent campaigns. The Rockets last victory in the series came in December 2015, 46-45.

SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, covers the Jackson Center-Russia boys season opener on Friday evening. The Raiders and Tigers should both be SCAL title contenders.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_Scores-Broadcast-1-1-5.jpg