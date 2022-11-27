Weekend basketball roundup: Russia beats St. Henry to improve to 2-0

RUSSIA — Russia followed a thrilling season-opening victory over Jackson Center by beating St. Henry 66-47 on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Raiders built a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 30-17 at halftime and 50-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Felix Francis led Russia (2-0) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Braylon Cordonnier scored 16 points, Zane Shappie scored 11 and Xavier Phlipot scored eight.

Russia shot 22 for 45 (49 percent) from the floor and had a 33-27 rebounding advantage.

Anna 58, New Knoxville 22

The Rockets cruised to a big victory in their season opener on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Trey Heitkamp led Anna with 18 points and nine rebounds while Derek Madden scored 15 and Drew Doseck scored 12.

• Girls basketball

Houston 42, Bradford 27

The Wildcats won their second consecutive game on Saturday in Bradford.

No statistics were reported.

Russia 59, West Liberty-Salem 33

The Raiders improved to 4-0 with a nonconference victory on Saturday in West Liberty.

No statistics were reported.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Russia 42, Jackson Center 41

The Raiders rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won a Shelby County Athletic League opener on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Hayden Quinter and Xavier Phlipot each scored 11 points for the Raiders.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center with 19 points while Nolan Fark scored nine.

Houston 46, Fairlawn 37

The Wildcats won an SCAL opener on Friday in Houston.

Skyler Bowman led Fairlawn with 16 points.

No statistics were reported for Houston.

• Girls basketball

Anna 46, Versailles 33

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Friday in Versailles.

Makenna Pettus led Anna (2-1) with 11 points while Brenna Cobb scored 10 and Jadyn Huber scored nine.

Russia’s Brayden Monnin shoots with pressure from St. Henry’s Devin Delzeith during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3534-1.jpg Russia’s Brayden Monnin shoots with pressure from St. Henry’s Devin Delzeith during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Vince Borchers, far right, snatches the ball away from St. Henry’s Caden Bergman with help from Braylon Cordonnier at Russia on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3208-1.jpg Russia’s Vince Borchers, far right, snatches the ball away from St. Henry’s Caden Bergman with help from Braylon Cordonnier at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Vince Borchers shoots against St. Henry at Russia on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3220-1.jpg Russia’s Vince Borchers shoots against St. Henry at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ross Fiessinger has the ball knocked away by St. Henry’s Evan Bowers at Russia on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3553-1.jpg Russia’s Ross Fiessinger has the ball knocked away by St. Henry’s Evan Bowers at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier shoots as St. Henry’s Luke Beyke defends at Russia on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3341-1.jpg Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier shoots as St. Henry’s Luke Beyke defends at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Xavier Phlipot defends against St. Henry’s Evan Bowers at Russia on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3420-1.jpg Russia’s Xavier Phlipot defends against St. Henry’s Evan Bowers at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Brayden Monnin defends against St. Henry’s Caden Bergman at Russia on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3473-1.jpg Russia’s Brayden Monnin defends against St. Henry’s Caden Bergman at Russia on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Felix Francis comes down with a rebound with pressure from St. Henry’s John Hartings during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Francis scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_3400-1.jpg Russia’s Felix Francis comes down with a rebound with pressure from St. Henry’s John Hartings during a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Francis scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna, Houston boys win season openers; Anna girls beat Versailles

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]