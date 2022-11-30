Tuesday roundup: Power outage stops Houston, Lehman girls

HOUSTON — Houston’s girls basketball built a lead over Lehman Catholic in a nonconference game on Tuesday, but a power outage resulted in the game being suspended late in the second quarter.

The date the game will be finished was not reported or published online by either school.

Fort Loramie 60, Botkins 35

The Redskins took a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 18-9 scoring edge in the third to run away to a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Turner led Fort Loramie (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) with 18 points while Skyler Albers scored 15.

Lydia Dietz led Botkins (1-1, 0-1) with 11 points while Delana Pitts scored nine points and had 10 rebounds.

Jackson Center 40, Anna 34

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (1-2, 1-1) with 13 points while Addie Biederman scored 10 and Macy Klopfenstein scored nine.

The Rockets dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in SCAL play. Anna statistics were not reported.

Russia 60, Fairlawn 22

The Raiders won an SCAL game on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Cece Borchers led Russia (5-0, 2-0) with 13 points while Roni Poling scored 12.

Lani Clemons scored seven points for the Jets (0-3, 0-2).

• Boys basketball

Riverside 66, Ridgemont 54

The Pirates beat former Three Rivers Conference rival Ridgemont in a nonconference game on the road on Tuesday.

Riverside built a 14-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 33-21 at halftime and 53-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Kaleb Schindelwolf scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds while Gavin Osborne scored 13 points and had two assists and two steals. Ayden Clary scored 11 points and had five rebounds and Dominik Stotler scored nine points.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Lehman Catholic 50, Miami Valley School 20

The Cavaliers won their season opener on Monday in Sidney.

Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers with 20 points and nine rebounds while Justin Chapman scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds.

Fairlawn 50, Triad 33

The Jets won a nonconference game on Monday at Fairlawn to improve to 1-1 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank passes the ball around the defense of Houston’s Olivia Burks at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_4508.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank passes the ball around the defense of Houston’s Olivia Burks at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Katie Maier shoots over Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_4390.jpg Houston’s Katie Maier shoots over Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Emilee Earl shoots over Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_4378.jpg Houston’s Emilee Earl shoots over Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Taylor Maxwell looks to get around Lehman Catholic’s Aubri Karn at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_4454.jpg Houston’s Taylor Maxwell looks to get around Lehman Catholic’s Aubri Karn at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank shoots as Houston’s Katie Maier defends at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_4519.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank shoots as Houston’s Katie Maier defends at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary shoots as Houston’s Makenna Vondenhuevel defends at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_4547.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary shoots as Houston’s Makenna Vondenhuevel defends at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Taylor Geise passes over Houston’s Lauren Maier at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_DSC_4624.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Taylor Geise passes over Houston’s Lauren Maier at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Makenna Vondenhuevel shoots with pressure from Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_SDN113122HoustonGBBall.jpg Houston’s Makenna Vondenhuevel shoots with pressure from Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Houston. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

