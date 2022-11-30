Tuesday roundup: Power outage stops Houston, Lehman girls

HOUSTON — Houston’s girls basketball built a lead over Lehman Catholic in a nonconference game on Tuesday, but a power outage resulted in the game being suspended late in the second quarter.
The date the game will be finished was not reported or published online by either school.
Fort Loramie 60, Botkins 35
The Redskins took a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 18-9 scoring edge in the third to run away to a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.
Ava Turner led Fort Loramie (3-0, 2-0 SCAL) with 18 points while Skyler Albers scored 15.
Lydia Dietz led Botkins (1-1, 0-1) with 11 points while Delana Pitts scored nine points and had 10 rebounds.
Jackson Center 40, Anna 34
The Tigers won an SCAL game on Tuesday in Jackson Center.
McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (1-2, 1-1) with 13 points while Addie Biederman scored 10 and Macy Klopfenstein scored nine.
The Rockets dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in SCAL play. Anna statistics were not reported.
Russia 60, Fairlawn 22
The Raiders won an SCAL game on Tuesday at Fairlawn.
Cece Borchers led Russia (5-0, 2-0) with 13 points while Roni Poling scored 12.
Lani Clemons scored seven points for the Jets (0-3, 0-2).
• Boys basketball
Riverside 66, Ridgemont 54
The Pirates beat former Three Rivers Conference rival Ridgemont in a nonconference game on the road on Tuesday.
Riverside built a 14-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 33-21 at halftime and 53-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Kaleb Schindelwolf scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds while Gavin Osborne scored 13 points and had two assists and two steals. Ayden Clary scored 11 points and had five rebounds and Dominik Stotler scored nine points.
MONDAY RESULTS
• Boys basketball
Lehman Catholic 50, Miami Valley School 20
The Cavaliers won their season opener on Monday in Sidney.
Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers with 20 points and nine rebounds while Justin Chapman scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds.
Fairlawn 50, Triad 33
The Jets won a nonconference game on Monday at Fairlawn to improve to 1-1 overall.
No statistics were reported.
