Thursday roundup: Botkins girls beat Waynesfield-Goshen 64-37

BOTKINS — Botkins built a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to a 64-37 nonconference victory on Thursday.

The Trojans led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter, 34-12 at halftime and 46-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Delana Pitts led Botkins (2-1) with 19 points and five rebounds. Janel Platfoot scored 14 points and Camdyn Paul scored 10. Lydia Dietz had six assists and Malanie Maurer had five rebounds, four steals and five assists.

Tatelyn Faraglia led the Tigers (1-2) with 25 points.

Fort Loramie 60, Fairlawn 23

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game in lopsided fashion on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

The Redskins built a 22-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 41-11 at halftime, then used an 11-5 scoring edge in the third to push the margin over 35 points and start a running clock.

Ava Turner led Fort Loramie (4-0, 3-0 SCAL) with 13 points. Victoria Mescher scored eight points and had five rebounds while Victoria Mescher scored eight points and had three steals. Jaden Rose had five assists and four steals.

Lani Clemons led Fairlawn (0-4, 0-3) with 15 points.

Miami East 54, Lehman Catholic 22

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Sidney.

Lehman dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in TRC play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Northridge 29, Riverside 23

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Thursday in De Graff.

Avery Perk, Jenna Saylor and Jade Copas each scored eight points for Riverside (0-4, 0-2 TRC).

By Bryant Billing [email protected]