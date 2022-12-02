SCORES to feature doubleheader Saturday from Minster

ScoresBroadcast.com presents a “Monster Saturday from Minster” with two games at 1:30 and 5:30 PM.

The Division-IV Minster girls, who topped D-III Coldwater on Thursday, try to bring down the D-II Findlay Liberty-Benton Eagles in the opening broadcast. The pre-game segment starts at 12:55 PM today and features Wildcats head coach Mike Wiss.

Minster’s boys square off with the unbeaten Russia Raiders in the second game of the doubleheader. The broadcast opens at 4:55 PM and includes comments from Minster coach Mike McClurg and Russia coach Spencer Cordonnier.

The Minster girls surprised Liberty-Benton, 46-34, last December when the Eagles were without leading scorer and six-footer Lauren Gerken. Morgan Sparks and Katie McClurg hit second half three-point shots for Minster.

Coach Wiss and his Wildcats pulled off what some might consider a mild upset Thursday night this week in clipping Coldwater, 43-39. Lilly Barhorst led the way for Minster with 11. Kacie Albers added nine. A Minster 12-6 edge in the third quarter was decisive. The contest was tied at 20 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Liberty-Benton, now 2-0, clobbered Van Buren, 59-20, on Thursday. Minster, 2-1, has also beaten Wapakoneta. The Wildcats suffered a six-point loss at Russia.

Minster features good size this season. Kayla Lamm and Addi Inskeep are 5-10 and 5-9 forwards. Barhorst is a 5-11 post player. Albers is a 5-10 forward. The roster lists six juniors who will log a lot of minutes.

Despite Minster’s height, the Cats will not possess the length of Liberty-Benton which can play three six-footers, including Gerken, a 54 percent shooter from the floor who averages seven rebounds. Riley Irwin, daughter of veteran head coach Nate Irwin, is a superb jump shooter from behind the arc and registered 18 points in LB’s opener. She canned 64 triples last season.

Cole Albers, a 6-7 freshman, may get the starting nod for the Minster boys on Saturday, according to head coach McClurg. Leading returning scorer Brogan Stephey, 6-2 Logan Kohne, plus Kole Richard and Dillon Waterctter, 5-11 and 5-10, respectively, could round out the starting five.

Coach McClurg’s roster includes only three seniors and five sophomores. James Niemeyer, a 6-1 senior, is healing up a football injury and will be back on the court in the starting five very soon. Cole McClurg, a 5-9 freshman, is also recovering from an injury.

In the ScoresBroadcast second matinee contest on Saturday, Minster scraps with undefeated Russia. Both Hayden Quinter and Xavier Phlipot tallied 11 points to pace Russia past Jackson Center, 42-41, in the season opener. Three different players drained three-pointers in the fourth period.

Versus St. Henry, off the bench came 6-5 Felix Francis to record 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 66-47 romp. Francis has grown three or four inches in the last year or so.

In addition, the Raiders feature steady 6-3 sophomore Braylon Cordonnier and an array of good outside shooters, including Zane Shappie, Brayden Monnin and Ross Fiessinger. Sophomore Vince Borchers has also provided a boost.

Russia routed Minster last season at home to break a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Minster opened at Houston on Friday night. Russia met Fairlawn in Shelby County Athletic League action.

Saturday’s two broadcasts on SCORES, your Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, are available free of charge via the Internet online service which began 16 years ago.

At this time, the Sidney radio station, which aired simulcasts of high school basketball the last two years, is not carrying the local hoops contests.

