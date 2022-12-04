Friday/Saturday basketball roundup: Russia boys earn lopsided win at Minster

MINSTER — Russia improved to 4-0 overall with a dominating 65-29 victory at Minster on Saturday.

The Raiders led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter, 43-15 at halftime and 57-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Brayden Monnin led Russia with 14 points while Braylon Cordonnier scored 12, Felix Francis scored nine, Ross Fiessinger scored eight and Xavier Phlipot scored seven.

Cole Albers led Minster (1-1) with nine points.

Jackson Center 51, Coldwater 33

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (2-1) with 14 points while Reed Platfoot scored 12 points.

Anna 70, Indian Lake 55

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Trey Heitkamp led Anna (2-1) with 19 points, Drew Doseck scored 17, Derek Madden scored 12 and Mason Carey scored 12.

Caiden Nicol led Indian Lake (2-1) with 36 points.

Fort Loramie 62, New Knoxville 42

The Redskins opened the season by beating the Rangers on Saturday in New Knoxville.

New Knoxville led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but Fort Loramie cut the gap to 29-27 at halftime, then pulled ahead with a 19-3 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie with 27 points while Ryan Hoelscher scored 12 and Austin Pleiman scored eight.

Lehman Catholic 48, Newton 41

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers (2-1) with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Justin Chapman scored eight points and had 11 rebounds. David Brunner scored eight points.

Ansonia 60, Houston 45

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Ansonia.

Houston dropped to 1-2 with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Bradford 72, Fairlawn 39

The Jets lost a nonconference game on their home court on Saturday.

Fairlawn dropped to 1-3 with the loss. No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 50, Stebbins 18

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Saturday in Riverside.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (3-2, 3-0 MVL Valley) with 16 points while Jordan Scully scored 10.

Botkins 33, Jackson Center 29

The Trojans won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday at Botkins.

Malanie Maurer led Botkins (3-1, 1-1 SCAL) with nine points. Camdyn Paul, Janel Platfoot and Lydia Dietz each scored six.

Addie Biederman led Jackson Center (1-3, 1-2) with 12 points.

Russia 61, Houston 11

The Raiders won an SCAL game on Saturday in Russia.

Russia improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in SCAL play with the win while Houston dropped to 2-2 and 1-1, respectively. No statistics were reported.

Anna 57, Fairlawn 35

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (3-2, 1-2) with 18 points and four assists. Zandria Platfoot scored nine points, Makenna Pettus scored seven points and had five rebounds and Liz Staudter scored seven points.

Cassie Heath led Fairlawn (0-5, 0-4) with 16 points. Lani Clemons scored eight.

Bethel 42, Lehman Catholic 28

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in TRC play. No statistics were reported.

Troy Christian 47, Riverside 36

Riverside lost a TRC game on Saturday in De Graff.

The Pirates dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in TRC play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Piqua 56, Sidney 44

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday at Garbry Gymnasium in Piqua.

The Indians led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, 25-23 at halftime and 40-32 at the end of the third quarter.

A’zon Steele led Sidney (1-1, 1-1 MVL Valley) with 15 points while Myles Vordemark scored 15 points and had five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sam Reynolds scored five points and had 10 rebounds and three steals. Mitchell Davis scored seven points and had five blocks and four rebounds.

Sidney shot 14 for 39 (35.9 percent) from the floor while Piqua shot 24 for 50 (48 percent). Sidney had a 26-21 rebounding edge but committed 15 turnovers to Piqua’s eight.

Jackson Center 60, Anna 30

The Tigers dominated in an Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Jackson Center to improve to 1-1 in league play while Anna dropped to 0-1.

Nolan Fark and Jace Mullenhour each scored 16 points for Jackson Center.

Carter Siegel led Anna with 13 points.

Russia 57, Fairlawn 24

The Raiders dominated in an SCAL game on Friday at Fairlawn.

Russia improved to 2-0 overall in SCAL play with the win while Fairlawn dropped to 0-2.

No statistics were reported.

Minster 56, Houston 34

Houston lost a nonconference game on its home court on Friday.

Dustin Strunk led Houston with 13 points.

Brogan Stephey led Minster with 12 points while Cole Albers scored 11 and had nine rebounds. Kole Richard scored nine points.

Milton-Union 43, Lehman Catholic 33

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in West Milton to drop to 0-1 in conference play.

Justin Chapman and Donovan O’Leary each scored 11 points.

Riverside 57, Bethel 51

The Pirates won a TRC game on Friday at Bethel.

Myles Platfoot scored 14 points and had nine rebounds for Riverside (3-0, 1-0 TRC). Ayden Clary scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Dominik Stotler scored 11 points and had four assists.

Russia, Botkins, Anna girls win SCAL games