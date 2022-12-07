Tuesday basketball roundup: Strong 1st, 4th quarters help Sidney beat Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — A strong first quarter helped Sidney earn a 61-51 Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Tuesday at Stebbins.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 2-1 MVL Valley) built a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Stebbins used a 14-9 scoring edge in the second and 18-14 edge in the third to pull within 42-41 heading into the fourth, but Sidney finished with a 19-10 edge in the final quarter.

Sam Reynolds led Sidney with 18 points and had seven rebounds. Myles Vordemark scored 13 points and had four rebounds. Julius Spradling scored 13 points and had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Mitchell Davis scored seven points and had seven blocks and six rebounds.

Fort Loramie 60, Fort Recovery 47

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime and 38-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie (2-0) with 20 points while Caleb Maurer scored 16.

Ansonia 42, Lehman Catholic 39

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday at Ansonia.

Ansonia led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter. Lehman battled back to tie it 16-16 at halftime, but the Tigers used a 13-4 scoring edge in the third to take a 29-20 lead.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (2-2) with 17 points and had five rebounds. Justin Chapman scored 14 points and had eight rebounds.

• Girls basketball

Botkins 43, Coldwater 41

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Botkins led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 32-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Camdyn Paul led Botkins (4-1) with 18 points while Janel Platfoot scored 10. Malanie Maurer scored seven points and had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

