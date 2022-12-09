Thursday basketball roundup: Fort Loramie gradually pulls away from Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — After a close first quarter, Fort Loramie gradually pulled away to beat Jackson Center 46-24 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

Neither team shot well in the first quarter, after which Fort Loramie led 4-2. But the Redskins got going in the last three minutes of the second quarter and pushed their lead to 16-8 by halftime, then secured the win with a 13-6 advantage in the third and 17-10 advantage in the fourth.

Fort Loramie shot 17 for 43 (40 percent) from the floor and had 17 steals. Jackson Center shot 6 for 14 (43 percent) from the floor.

Ava Turner scored 14 points for the Redskins (6-0, 4-0 SCAL) and had five steals and three assists. Victoria Mescher scored 11 points and Carissa Meyer scored eight points off the bench. Avery Brandewie had eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (2-4, 2-2) with eight points. Addie Biederman and Presley Reese each scored six.

Botkins 60, Fairlawn 29

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Janel Platfoot led Botkins (5-1, 2-1) with 18 points and six rebounds. Camdyn Paul scored 14 points. Kennedi Doseck had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Cassie Heath led Fairlawn (1-6, 0-5) with 11 points.

Anna 43, Houston 34

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Thursday in Houston.

Anna built a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there.

Makenna Pettus led Anna (4-2, 2-2) with 10 points and six rebounds. Jenna Wolters scored 10 points, Brenna Cobb scored nine points and had five rebounds and Taylor Poeppelman scored eight points.

The Rockets shot 14 for 38 (37 percent) from the floor and 12 for 24 from the free-throw line while Houston shot 15 for 33 (45 percent) from the floor and 3 for 9 from the free-throw line. Anna had a 20-17 rebounding edge.

Individual scoring for Houston (3-3, 1-2) was not reported.

