Weekend basketball roundup: Strong 2nd half lifts Jackson Center over Botkins

BOTKINS — Jackson Center dominated the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday and beat Botkins 46-38.

The Trojans built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter after Carter Pleiman scored 11 points. The squads played to a 10-10 tie in the second quarter to keep the gap at four points heading into the third.

Jackson Center outscored Botkins 15-6 in the third to take a 34-29 lead, then finished with a 12-9 scoring edge in the fourth.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (4-1, 2-1 SCAL) with 16 points while Nolan Fark scored 11, Bryson Roberts scored eight and Grant Elchert scored seven. The Tigers made 11 3-pointers.

Pleiman led Botkins (1-2, 0-1) with 19 points while Collin Doseck scored eight.

Sidney 53, Vandalia-Butler 33

The Yellow Jackets dominated the previously undefeated Aviators in a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Vandalia.

A’zon Stelle led Sidney (3-1, 3-1 MVL Valley) with 14 points while Julius Spradling scored 12 points, had seven assists and brought down a team-high seven rebounds. Jayce Daniel scored 10 off the bench. Sam Reynolds scored eight points and had five rebounds and three steals.

Sidney shot 20 for 38 (52.6 percent) from the floor and 9 for 19 (47.4 percent) from 3-point range. The squad had a 23-19 rebounding edge.

Russia 63, Houston 27

The Raiders dominated Houston in an SCAL game on Friday in Russia.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (5-0, 3-0) with 17 points while Braylon Cordonnier scored 15 and Felix Francis scored eight.

Dustin Strunk led Houston (1-4, 1-1) with eight points.

Anna 62, Fairlawn 23

The Rockets dominated an SCAL game on Friday in Anna.

Mason Carey led Anna (3-1, 1-1) with 20 points while Trey Heitkamp scored 16.

Isaac Clayton led the Jets (1-5, 0-3) with eight points.

Miami East 59, Lehman Catholic 29

The Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Vikings in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (2-3, 0-2) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Donovan O’Leary scored nine points and had four rebounds.

Dayton Northridge 76, Riverside 57

The Pirates couldn’t keep up in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Dayton.

Kaleb Schindelwolf led Riverside (3-1, 1-1 TRC) with 18 points while Myles Platfoot scored 11, brought down a team-high seven rebounds and had six assists. Gavin Osborne scored eight points.

SATURDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Sidney 68, Xenia 28

The Yellow Jackets cruised to a big Miami Valley League victory on Saturday in Xenia.

Larkyn Vordemark led the Yellow Jackets (5-2, 5-0 MVL Valley Division) with 18 points while Kelis McNeal scored 14 and Allie Stockton and Regan Clark each scored 11.

Jackson Center 38, Lima Perry 32

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (3-4) with 12 points while Macy Klopfenstein scored 10 and Presley Reese scored eight.

Covington 41, Lehman Catholic 28

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman (1-6, 0-3 TRC) with 13 points while Layla Platfoot scored nine.

Miami East 47, Riverside 21

The Pirates lost to TRC leader Miami East on Saturday in Casstown.

Ayva Stewart led Riverside (2-5, 2-3) with seven points.

• Boys basketball

Jackson Center 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 19

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Waynesfield.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

New Knoxville 50, Houston 40

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in New Knoxville

Skyler Bowman led Houston with 17 points while Jeff Leist scored 10 and had 11 rebounds.

Franklin-Monroe 46, Fairlawn 29

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Pitsburg.

No statistics were reported.

SUNDAY RESULTS

Springfield Shawnee 56, Botkins 52

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Sunday at Centerville High School.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins with 19 points while Jordan Herzog scored 14 and JJ Meyer scored nine.

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots over Jackson Center’s Grant Elchert during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Botkins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_AIS_9107a.jpg Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots over Jackson Center’s Grant Elchert during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Botkins. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots over Botkins’ Colten Pleiman during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Botkins. Mullenhour led the Tigers with 16 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_AIS_8978a.jpg Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots over Botkins’ Colten Pleiman during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Botkins. Mullenhour led the Tigers with 16 points. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Sidney dominates previously undefeated Vandalia-Butler; Russia, Anna win big