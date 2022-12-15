Girls basketball: Improved defense helps Sidney crush Troy

SIDNEY — Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark earned honorable mention all-Miami Valley League honors last year as a freshman but was a bit inconsistent through Sidney’s first six games this season.

There has been no inconsistency in the last two, though.

Vordemark scored 18 points for the second game in a row and helped jump start the Yellow Jackets in a 55-12 victory over Troy on Wednesday.

The Trojans (3-4, 3-3 MVL Miami) are regrouping after the graduation of Macie Taylor, who was the MVL player of the year last season and now plays at Wright State.

Still, Troy had been competitive in all but one of its games and had scored at least 31 points in every contest until Wednesday’s matchup.

Sidney’s stifling full-court defense forced the Trojans into committing 35 turnovers. Troy managed to get off just 29 shots, shot 21 percent from the floor and managed five offensive rebounds.

“Our traps were pretty good, and we just moved the ball well, which helped us to get back further on defense,” Vordemark said. “We got in front, and we worked as a team on defense, which helped everyone.”

Vordemark scored in double figures twice in Sidney’s first six games and had at least four rebounds four times, but she said she could have played better.

She did on Wednesday and in a 66-28 victory at Xenia on Saturday, when she scored 18 points and had six rebounds and three assists.

She had several rebounds and steals on Wednesday in addition to scoring 18 points again.

“I’ve had a lot going on lately, and I’ve put it past me and am just focusing on the game,” Vordemark said. “I’ve been focusing on the game a little more than I have been. That’s helped me a lot. I’ve been in the gym, getting along better with teammates.

“Everyone has been better; the energy’s been up. It’s helped everyone to get going and start playing a lot better and as a team.”

Vordemark scored 10 points in the first quarter to help Sidney take a 23-6 lead, and senior guard Allie Stockton scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second to help the squad push the gap to 45-8 by halftime and ensure the second half started with a running clock.

The Yellow Jackets (6-2, 6-0 MVL Valley) outscored Troy 10-4 in a fast second half.

The Trojans hadn’t committed more than 24 turnovers in any game prior to Wednesday.

“Our defensive pressure sets the tone,” Sidney coach Jamal Foster said. “We hang our hat on the defensive end, and we’ve been trending upwards in that direction. We’re starting to guard the way we feel we can, and I thought it was evident tonight.”

Foster said it’s the first time this season the squad has run a full-court press for an entire half.

“We haven’t been healthy enough,” Foster said. “We’re getting there, and girls are learning. I feel like we’re getting better at the right time.

“It takes the whole team (to press well). It’s not just one or two girls (guarding well for us) like it used to be; collectively, we’ve got all five guarding now. The energy is staying the same. It was a good showing tonight.”

Foster was pleased Sidney was able to convert the turnovers into points on Wednesday, including Vordemark. While Vordemark is 5-foot-8, she’s able to penetrate and score against taller opponents, and did so against the Trojans, which have three players 5-10 or taller.

“The game is slowing down for her,” Foster said. “She’s making shots, competing on the defensive end. We need her; we need her to be able to do that. She’s capable of doing that. To see that she’s putting good games together is great. Hopefully, there’s more to come.”

The Yellow Jackets have a big MVL showdown on Saturday, as they’re scheduled to host West Carrollton.

The Pirates (7-2, 6-0) were the only other undefeated MVL team entering a game at Vandalia-Butler (6-1, 4-1) on Thursday night. The Aviators and Tippecanoe (4-2, 4-1) each had one loss apiece entering Thursday.

Sidney edged the Pirates 55-54 in the team’s first matchup last year and 55-47 in the second matchup.

“To beat West Carrollton, we’ve got to play how we did today,” Vordemark said. “Everyone has to work as a team, share the ball, play defense.”

Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during a Miami Valley League on Wednesday in Sidney. Vordemark scored 18 points in the victory and also scored 18 points in a 68-28 win over Xenia on Saturday. She had reached double figures just twice in Sidney’s first six games. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8520-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during a Miami Valley League on Wednesday in Sidney. Vordemark scored 18 points in the victory and also scored 18 points in a 68-28 win over Xenia on Saturday. She had reached double figures just twice in Sidney’s first six games. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton dribbles ahead of Troy’s Kiyah Baker during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, all of which came in the first half to help the squad build a 45-8 lead. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8368-1.jpg Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton dribbles ahead of Troy’s Kiyah Baker during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Stockton led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, all of which came in the first half to help the squad build a 45-8 lead. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Lexee Brewer shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8873-1.jpg Sidney senior guard Lexee Brewer shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Kimora Johnson guards Troy’s Landry Niles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets forced the Trojans into 35 turnovers. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8624-1.jpg Sidney junior guard Kimora Johnson guards Troy’s Landry Niles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets forced the Trojans into 35 turnovers. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior forward Regan Clark tries to shoot with pressure from Troy’s Landry Niles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8902-1.jpg Sidney senior forward Regan Clark tries to shoot with pressure from Troy’s Landry Niles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard forward Kelis McNeal dribbles ahead of Troy’s Jadyn Alemieda during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8837-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard forward Kelis McNeal dribbles ahead of Troy’s Jadyn Alemieda during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Jordan Scully dribbles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8944-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Jordan Scully dribbles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles ahead of Troy’s Jaelynn Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8678-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles ahead of Troy’s Jaelynn Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Lexee Brewer dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Landry Niles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8867-1.jpg Sidney senior guard Lexee Brewer dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Landry Niles during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Amyannah Tucker during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8419-1.jpg Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Amyannah Tucker during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles ahead of Troy’s Brynn Siler during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8515-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles ahead of Troy’s Brynn Siler during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton claps hands with Sidney students after being introduced before a Miami Valley League game against Troy on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8344-Edit-1.jpg Sidney senior guard Allie Stockton claps hands with Sidney students after being introduced before a Miami Valley League game against Troy on Wednesday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles ahead of Troy’s Jaelynn Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_BPB_8679-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles ahead of Troy’s Jaelynn Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Yellow Jackets host West Carrollton Saturday in big MVL game

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

VideoID: gedfgXGVBtU VideoType: YOUTUBE URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Video Credit: Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.