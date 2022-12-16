Photos: Davis signs with Campbellsville

Josie Davis signs a letter of commitment during a ceremony at Sidney High School on Thursday. Davis signed for women’s wrestling with Campbellsville, an NAIA university in Kentucky. The program won NAIA national titles in 2021 and 2022. The signing ceremony on Thursday took place before a wrestling meet.

Josie Davis signs a letter of commitment during a ceremony at Sidney High School on Thursday. Davis signed for women’s wrestling with Campbellsville, an NAIA university in Kentucky. The program won NAIA national titles in 2021 and 2022. The signing ceremony on Thursday took place before a wrestling meet. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_8440.jpg Josie Davis signs a letter of commitment during a ceremony at Sidney High School on Thursday. Davis signed for women’s wrestling with Campbellsville, an NAIA university in Kentucky. The program won NAIA national titles in 2021 and 2022. The signing ceremony on Thursday took place before a wrestling meet. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News