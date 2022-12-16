Thursday basketball roundup: Russia takes early lead, beats Anna

ANNA — Russia built an early lead and held on from there to beat Anna 37-31 in a Shelby County Athletic League girls basketball game on Thursday.

The Raiders led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 34-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Cece Borchers led the Raiders (7-1, 4-0) with 13 points and had five rebounds. Kate Sherman scored six points and had 14 rebounds and Roni Poling scored six points and had seven rebounds.

Taylor Poeppelman led Anna (4-3, 2-3) with 11 points and five rebounds.

Russia shot 13 for 46 (28 percent) from the floor and had a 36-22 rebounding edge. Anna shot 12 for 50 (24 percent) from the floor. The Raiders committed 17 turnovers while Anna committed eight.

Botkins 46, Houston 36

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Thursday in Botkins.

Malanie Maurer led Botkins (6-1, 3-1) with 17 points while Kennedi Doseck scored 15 and Janel Platfoot scored nine. Delana Pitts had nine rebounds and Camdyn Paul had four steals.

Katie Maier led Houston (3-5, 1-3) with 17 points.

Not reported: Troy Christian at Lehman Catholic.

Anna’s Jadyn Huber drives into the defense of Russia’s Kate Sherman at Anna on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_6741.jpg Anna’s Jadyn Huber drives into the defense of Russia’s Kate Sherman at Anna on Thursday. Anna’s Jenna Wolters drives around Russia’s Kate Sherman during a Shelby County Athletic League game at Anna on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_6769.jpg Anna’s Jenna Wolters drives around Russia’s Kate Sherman during a Shelby County Athletic League game at Anna on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Cece Borchers shoots as Anna’s Taylor Poeppelman defends at Anna on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_6955.jpg Russia’s Cece Borchers shoots as Anna’s Taylor Poeppelman defends at Anna on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Kelby Doseck shoots against Anna at Anna on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_7008.jpg Russia’s Kelby Doseck shoots against Anna at Anna on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Kate Sherman reaches for the rebound during a Shelby County Athletic League game at Anna on Thursday. Sherman scored six points and had 14 rebounds. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_7130.jpg Russia’s Kate Sherman reaches for the rebound during a Shelby County Athletic League game at Anna on Thursday. Sherman scored six points and had 14 rebounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brenna Cobb shoots as Russia’s Cece Borchers defends at Anna on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_6712.jpg Anna’s Brenna Cobb shoots as Russia’s Cece Borchers defends at Anna on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News