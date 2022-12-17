Friday basketball roundup: Scoring droughts cost Sidney against Troy

TROY — Sidney wasn’t at full strength on Friday and went up against a squad that was.

Troy took control in the first half and pulled away in the second to beat the Yellow Jackets 57-50 and stay undefeated.

Sidney (4-2, 4-2 MVL Valley) made three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to make it interesting, but the Trojans continued to hit free throws, as they had all quarter long.

Troy (6-0, 6-0 MVL Valley) didn’t make a field goal the entire fourth quarter, but hit 11-of-15 free throws to secure the win.

It’s one of several things the Trojans did well. Troy, which has a senior-laden roster, shot well, rebounded well and handled it well.

“They’re good,” Sidney coach John Willoughby said. “All their players can do it all. They all shoot the ball well, they all pass well, they all move well, and they defend well. They’re all lengthy.”

Sidney scored the first four points, but Troy finished the first quarter with a 13-4 run to take a five-point lead. The Yellow Jackets tied it 18-18 with about three minutes left in the second quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the half. Troy finished with an 8-1 run to take a 26-19 halftime lead.

Sidney pulled within 30-26 early in the third, but Troy finished with a 16-6 run to take a 46-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Those (scoring) droughts, it was mostly because we couldn’t execute offensively against them,” Willoughby said. “I thought we drove the ball well, I thought we got inside, but once you get in there, they’re 6-5, 6-5 and 6-5, and we had trouble scoring against that height if it wasn’t Mitchell (Davis).”

Myles Vordemark and A’zon Steele made consecutive 3s in a 15-second span to cut Troy’s lead to 53-47 with 13 seconds left.

But the Trojans made four late free throws to push the gap to 10 before Vordemark made a heave from half court at the buzzer to cut the final gap to seven.

Isaac Phillips, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, led Troy with 13 points. Kellen Miller, a 6-5 junior guard, scored 11. Hollis Terrell (6-5) scored 10 points, Noah Davis (6-3) scored eight and Nick Prince and Konyae Foster each scored seven.

“Overall, we did play pretty well. We played pretty good defense,” Willoughby said. “We had some mismatches. Phillips was tough to guard inside. I probably didn’t make a switch off early enough with Julius Spradling (5-9). I thought Phillips took Julius inside a little bit, and we probably should have made a switch earlier.”

Steele led Sidney with 11 points while Vordemark, Jy Foster-Wheeler and Sam Reynolds each scored nine. Davis and Spradling each scored six.

“Mitchell had been sick all week, missed the last two days of practice,” Willoughby said. “… He was worn out. We were without our sixth man, Jayce Daniel, because he’s sick. Sam says he’s feeling a little sick.

“Against a real good team and not being at full strength, I thought we competed well.”

Sidney is scheduled to play next on Tuesday when it travels to West Carrollton (2-3, 2-3).

Russia 61, Anna 38

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Anna.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (6-0, 4-0 SCAL) with 17 points while Vince Borchers scored 12.

Mason Carey led Anna (4-2, 2-2) with 13 points.

Fort Loramie 51, Fairlawn 13

The Redskins won an SCAL game on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, 23-5 at halftime and 36-11 at the end of the third quarter.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (3-1, 1-1) with 11 points while Logan Eilerman and Ethan Keiser each scored eight.

The Jets dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in SCAL play.

Botkins 61, Houston 23

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Friday in Houston.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (3-2, 2-1) with 23 points while Rylyn Paul scored 10 and JJ Meyer scored nine.

Rusty Vondenhuevel led Houston (1-6, 1-3) with six points.

Lehman Catholic 52, Riverside 41

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in De Graff.

Lehman built an 8-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 19-13 at halftime and 34-21 at the end of the third.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (4-3, 2-2 TRC) with 21 points while Da’Ron Pride and Donovan O’Leary each scored eight.

Myles Platfoot led Riverside (3-3, 1-3 TRC) with 12 points while Gavin Orsborne scored 10.

Sidney sophomore A'zon Steele shoots ahead of Troy's Kellen Miller during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Steele hit one of three 3-pointers the team made in the final 30 seconds and led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points. Despite the late 3s, Sidney couldn't come back and lost 57-50. Sidney senior forward Jy Foster-Wheeler shoots with pressure from Troy's Kellen Miller during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Foster-Wheeler scored nine points. Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds shoots with pressure from Troy's Kellen Miller during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Reynolds scored nine points. Troy senior guard Hollis Terrell leaps over Sidney junior forward Mitchell Davis after a shot fake by Davis during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney senior guard Sam Reynolds dribbles with pressure from Troy's Konyae Foster during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney sophomore A'zon Steele shoots with pressure from Troy's Hollis Terrell during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney junior forward Mitchell Davis dribbles with pressure from Troy's Hollis Terrell during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney junior forward Mitchell Davis shoots with pressure from Troy's Nick Prince during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney senior forward Jy Foster-Wheeler fights for a rebound with Troy's Evan Kaiser during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney sophomore guard Julius Spradling dribbles ahead of Troy's Hollis Terrell during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney senior guard Myles Vordemark dribbles with pressure from Troy's Kellen Miller during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Vordemark scored nine points, including two 3's in the final 30 seconds. Vordemark scored nine points, including two 3's in the final 30 seconds. Sidney sophomore guard Julius Spradling shoots with pressure from Troy's Isaac Phillips during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center. Sidney sophomore A'zon Steele shoots ahead of Troy's Kellen Miller during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at the Trojan Activities Center.

Russia, Botkins, Fort Loramie win in lopsided fashion

By Bryant Billing

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

