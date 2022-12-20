SCORES: Lehman, Sidney games offered online this week

The Sidney girls and Lehman Catholic boys are in action this week in basketball contests covered by ScoresBroadcast.com.

Lehman, 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Three Rivers Conference, meets Covington in a TRC clash on Tuesday night. The Buccaneers are 1-5 on the year and 0-4 in league play.

Air time from the Schlater Family Gymnasium is approximately 6:45 p.m. on SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. The Sidney radio station, which carried 140 of SCORES local high school basketball broadcasts over the last two seasons, is not simulcasting coverage at this time.

Justin Chapman, the Cavaliers 6-foot-7 post player, is scoring 13 points per game. Donovan O’Leary is dropping in a dozen per outing. Chapman paces the TRC in rebounding at nearly 11 boards every four quarters of action.

Covington’s Brogen Angle and Britton Miller are both hitting at 11 points per contest. Gunner Kimmel clears eight rebounds per tilt.

Lehman is averaging 43 points per game as a team; Covington, 47. The Lehman boys thumped Covington twice one year ago.

Wednesday night on SCORES marks a showdown between the top two girls squads in the Miami Valley League. Sidney at 7-0 is on top of the MVL Valley Division. Tippecanoe stands 6-1 and leads the Miami Division.

The Sidney girls are 7-2 on the season; Tipp is also 7-2.

Sidney’s Allie Stockton is second in the league in scoring at 16 per game. Larkyn Vordemark is adding 10 per tilt. Tipp’s leading scorers are Hannah Wildermuth and Makenzie Chinn at 11 points each.

Victories by 13 and 16 points were recorded by the Yellow Jackets over the Red Devils last season.

The SCORES announce team begins Wednesday’s pregame segment at 6:45 from Tippecanoe High School.

This free, online, play-by-play service offers coverage of more than 80 boys and girls high school sports events each year.

