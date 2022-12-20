Saturday basketball roundup: Anna can’t hold on against Minster

MINSTER — Anna couldn’t hold on and lost 53-46 to Minster in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Rockets trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime but used a 17-7 scoring edge in the third to take a 37-32 lead. Minster finished with a 21-9 scoring edge in the fourth to rally.

Trey Heitkamp and Mason Carey each scored 14 points for the Rockets (4-3) while Carter Seigle scored 12.

Cole Albers led Minster (2-4) with 13 points and had seven rebounds. Kole Richard added 11 points, James Niemeyer added nine and Cole McClurg added eight. Ian Homan scored six points and had eight rebounds.

Anna shot 17 for 41 (41.5 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 16 for 29 (55.2 percent). Minster made 18-of-25 foul shot attempts and Anna made 9-of-12.

Fort Loramie 42, Versailles 36

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie built an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 21-19 at halftime and 34-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (4-1) with 19 points while Ryan Hoelscher scored 12 and Ethan Keiser scored 10.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (3-3) with 17 points.

Jackson Center 63, Indian Lake 27

The Tigers won their sixth consecutive game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Nolan Fark and Jace Mullenhour each scored 17 points for Jackson Center (6-1) while Bryson Roberts scored 11.

Russia 73, Troy Christian 46

The Raiders ran away in the second half to beat the Eagles in a nonconference game on Saturday in Russia.

Troy Christian led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Russia used a 24-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 38-28 lead at halftime. The Raiders outscored the Eagles 20-10 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (7-0) with 32 points. Brayden Monnin added 12 and Braylon Cordonnier scored 10.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 61, Versailles 33

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-9 advantage in the second to take a 28-18 halftime lead. The Redskins outscored the Tigers 19-6 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth.

Avery Brandewie led Fort Loramie (8-0) with 23 points and six rebounds and had four steals. Ava Turner scored 13 points and had four steals.

Fort Loramie shot 28 for 47 (60 percent) from the floor and 16 for 22 from the free-throw line. The Redskins had 21 steals.

Russia 51, New Bremen 25

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Saturday in Russia.

Russia led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 45-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Cece Borchers led Russia (8-1) with 17 points while Roni Poling scored 12, Carley Scott scored eight and Kelby Doseck scored eight.

Chloe Homan led New Bremen (4-2) with nine points.

Minster 52, Anna 29

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Minster led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, 28-11 at halftime and 45-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Lilly Barhorst and Katie McClurg each scored 12 points apiece for Minster (2-4). Barhorst had 16 rebounds.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (4-4) with 16 points.

Anna shot 9 for 39 (23 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 19 for 53 (36 percent). Minster had a 31-23 rebounding edge.

Jackson Center 46, New Knoxville 22

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Addie Beiderman led Jackson Center (4-4) with 14 points while Presley Reese scored 13 and McKinley Reichert scored 12.

Mississinawa Valley 40, Botkins 28

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Botkins.

Delana Pitts led Botkins (6-2) with seven points while Camdyn Paul scored six.

Middletown Christian 59, Fairlawn 42

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Middletown and dropped to 1-8 overall on the year.

No statistics were reported.

Not reported: Lehman Catholic at Northridge.

