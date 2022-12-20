Monday basketball roundup: Riverside earns 15-point win over Houston

DeGRAFF — Riverside built a 10-point lead by halftime and pulled away further in the second half to beat Houston 66-51 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Riverside built a 15-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 29-19 halftime lead. The Pirates outscored Houston 14-8 in the third.

Ayva Stewart led Riverside (3-5) with 17 points while Reaghan McDaneil scored 15, Emma Saylor scored 14 and Avery Perk scored nine.

Katie Maier led Houston (3-6) with 22 points. Emilee Earl scored 13 and Taylor Maxwell scored 10.

Newton 50, Fairlawn 24

The Jets lost a nonconference game on their home court on Monday.

Newton led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, 26-9 at halftime and 36-16 at the end of the third.

Fairlawn dropped to 1-9 overall. No statistics were reported.

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

