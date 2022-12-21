Tuesday basketball roundup: Slow start hurts Sidney at West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Sidney struggled in the first half and couldn’t recover in a 71-54 loss to West Carrollton in a Miami Valley League game on Tuesday.

It was the second consecutive loss for Sidney, which dropped to 4-3 overall and 4-3 in MVL play.

The Pirates (3-4, 3-4 MVL Valley Division) scored the first eight points and led 21-8 at then end of the first quarter, then used a 22-15 scoring edge in the second to take a 43-23 halftime lead.

“It surprised me,” Sidney coach John Willoughby said. “They’re a good team, but I was surprised. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and we let that get to our heads. We have a couple of kids that if they don’t score, they’re done for. We’re trying to change that, but it’s been hard to do.

“There’s no reason for us to have given up so many points to them.”

The Yellow Jackets outscored West Carrollton 19-17 in the third quarter and 12-11 in the fourth.

Four players scored in double figures for West Carrollton, including Javen Vaughn, who led the squad with 20 points, five steals and four assists.

Julius Spradling led Sidney with 11 points while Myles Vordemark and A’zon Steele each scored 10.

Fort Loramie 67, St. Henry 57

Fort Loramie built a comfortable lead by halftime and fought off St. Henry in the second half of a nonconference game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie built a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-13 advantage in the second to take a 30-21 halftime lead. The squad outscored St. Henry 17-16 in the third and 20-19 in the fourth. St. Henry pulled within 59-54 with about three minutes left, but Fort Loramie finished with an 8-3 run.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie with 17 points while Ethan Keiser and Logan Eilerman each scored 16. Max Maurer added nine points.

Marion Local 45, Botkins 39

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

Marion Local led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 30-25 at the end of the third.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (3-3) with 17 points.

Lehman Catholic 53, Covington 34

The Cavaliers rallied in the second half to earn a Three Rivers Conference win on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 17-11 lead in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers used a 17-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-25 halftime lead. Lehman outscored Covington 8-2 in the third quarter and 20-4 in the fourth.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (5-3, 3-2 TRC) with 16 points and had six rebounds. Justin Chapman scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds.

Miami East 84, Riverside 51

The Pirates couldn’t keep up in a TRC game on Tuesday in Casstown.

The Vikings led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter, 55-21 at halftime and 63-39 at the end of the third.

Ayden Clary led Riverside (3-4, 1-4 TRC) with 21 points and six rebounds. Kaleb Schindelwolf scored nine points and had six rebounds.

• Girls basketball

Minster 41, Jackson Center 36 OT

The Tigers lost a nonconference game in overtime on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Minster led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime, but Jackson Center used a 13-7 scoring edge in the third to take a 30-29 lead. The Wildcats used a 7-6 edge in the fourth to force overtime with a 36-36 tie.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (4-5) with 23 points.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (3-4) with 12 points while Katie McClurg scored nine.

New Bremen 59, Botkins 47

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Malanie Mauer led Botkins (6-3) with 15 points while Camdyn Paul scored nine and Janel Platfoot scored eight.

Marina Nelson led New Bremen (4-2) with 23 points while Abigale Powers scored 17.

Anna 23, Miami East 22

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna.

Miami East built an 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 15-9 at halftime. Anna used a 4-0 scoring edge in the third to pull within 15-13, then outscored the Vikings 10-7 in the fourth.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (5-4) with 15 points and six rebounds.

Anna shot 8 for 39 (21 percent) from the floor and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. Miami East shot 9 for 27 (33 percent) from the floor and 2 for 7 from the free-throw line. The Vikings had a 20-19 rebounding edge but committed 19 turnovers while Anna committed 12.

