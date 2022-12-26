Thursday basketball roundup: Bremigan, Siegel earn 500th career wins

RUSSIA — Russia coach Paul Bremigan and Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel each earned their 500th career victories in games on Thursday evening.

Bremigan coached his 500th career victory when the Raiders beat Botkins 50-32 in a Shelby County Athletic League game at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia built a 9-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Trojans used a 13-11 scoring edge in the second to tie it 20-20 at halftime. The Raiders ran away with a 20-5 scoring edge in the third.

Roni Poling led Russia (9-1, 5-0 SCAL) with 15 points while Cece Borchers scored 11.

Malaine Maurer led Botkins (6-4, 3-2) with 10 points while Camdyn Paul scored eight.

Bremigan’s career record stands at 500-341 after Thursday’s win. He coached Russia’s boys squad for 31 seasons before retiring after the 2015 season. He then served as Troy’s coach for four seasons before leaving after the 2019 season. He returned to coaching last year at the helm of Russia’s girls program.

Fort Loramie 60, Houston 20

The Redskins cruised to a big SCAL win on Thursday in Houston, which was Siegel’s 500th career win.

Ava Turner led Fort Loramie (9-0, 5-0) with 20 points while Skyler Albers scored 17 and Avery Brandewie scored 10.

Olivia Burks led Houston (3-7, 1-4) with six points.

Siegel, a Fort Loramie graduate, has coached the program since 1999. She has a 500-120 career record after Thursday’s win.

Jackson Center 51, Fairlawn 37

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Thursday in Fairlawn.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (5-5, 2-3) with 17 points while Macy Klopfenstein scored 13.

Avery North led Fairlawn (1-10, 0-6) with 13 points while Darcy Maxson scored eight.

Anna 36, Covington 32

The Rockets built a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and held on from there to earn a nonconference win on Thursday in Anna.

The Buccaneers used a 13-8 scoring edge in the second quarter to pull within 22-13 at halftime. Anna outscored Covington 5-4 in the third but was outscored 15-9 in the fourth.

Brenna Cobb scored 12 points and had seven rebounds for Anna (6-4, 2-3) while Taylor Poeppelman scored 12 points.

Riverside 54, Ridgemont 17

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Thursday at Ridgemont.

Emma Saylor led Riverside (4-5) with 16 points while Avery Perk scored 12 and Reaghan McDaniel scored 11.

Not reported: Lehman Catholic at Bradford.

• Boys basketball

West Liberty-Salem 56, Riverside 51

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 30-27 at halftime, but the Tigers used a 15-7 scoring edge in the third to take control.

Myles Platfoot led Riverside (3-5) with 15 points and had four assists and six rebounds. Gavin Orsborne scored nine points and had two steals and Mason Clary scored nine points and had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Russia coach Paul Bremigan, left, holds onto the game ball after coaching his 500th career win on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Talking with Bremigan after the game is Dane Borchers who, as a senior, played on Russia’s 2002 team, which earned a Division IV state berth. Bremigan coached the Russia boys squad for 31 years, including in 2002. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_9335.jpg Russia coach Paul Bremigan, left, holds onto the game ball after coaching his 500th career win on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Talking with Bremigan after the game is Dane Borchers who, as a senior, played on Russia’s 2002 team, which earned a Division IV state berth. Bremigan coached the Russia boys squad for 31 years, including in 2002. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia coach Paul Bremigan, holds onto the game ball after coaching his 500th basketball game win at Russia on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_9306.jpg Russia coach Paul Bremigan, holds onto the game ball after coaching his 500th basketball game win at Russia on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie basketball coach Carla Siegel is is handed the game ball after coaching her 500th win. Her team defeated Houston at Houston on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_8908.jpg Fort Loramie basketball coach Carla Siegel is is handed the game ball after coaching her 500th win. Her team defeated Houston at Houston on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel smiles while being recognized for coaching earning her 500th career victory on Thursday at Houston High School. Siegel, a Fort Loramie graduate, has coached the Redskins since 1999. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_8884.jpg Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel smiles while being recognized for coaching earning her 500th career victory on Thursday at Houston High School. Siegel, a Fort Loramie graduate, has coached the Redskins since 1999. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center beats Fairlawn, Anna beats Covington

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

