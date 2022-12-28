Posted on by

Fort Loramie 3 pointers help crush Botkins

,

Botkins' Collin Doseck is fouled by Fort Loramie's Ethan Keiser at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

Botkins' Collin Doseck is fouled by Fort Loramie's Ethan Keiser at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Botkins' Jordan Herzog shoots as Fort Loramie's Logan Eilerman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Botkins' Carter Pleiman shoots as Fort Loramie's Austin Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Botkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins' Brandt Boerger attempts a 3 point shot against Fort Loramie at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie's Isaac Raterman attempts to get around Botkins' Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie's Ryan Hoelscher looks to get past Botkins' Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

ort Loramie's Ethan Keiser looks to get past Botkins' Carter Pleiman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 - 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman works to drive around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie's Darren Eilerman looks to pass under pressure from Botkins' Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie's Maxwell Maurer shoots as Botkins' Carter Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 – 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points.

Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman works to drive around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

Botkins’ Collin Doseck is fouled by Fort Loramie’s Ethan Keiser at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0205.jpgBotkins’ Collin Doseck is fouled by Fort Loramie’s Ethan Keiser at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots as Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0259.jpgBotkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots as Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

Botkins’ Carter Pleiman shoots as Fort Loramie’s Austin Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0277.jpgBotkins’ Carter Pleiman shoots as Fort Loramie’s Austin Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0304.jpgBotkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins’ Brandt Boerger attempts a 3 point shot against Fort Loramie at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0309.jpgBotkins’ Brandt Boerger attempts a 3 point shot against Fort Loramie at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Isaac Raterman attempts to get around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0314.jpgFort Loramie’s Isaac Raterman attempts to get around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Ryan Hoelscher looks to get past Botkins’ Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0376.jpgFort Loramie’s Ryan Hoelscher looks to get past Botkins’ Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

ort Loramie’s Ethan Keiser looks to get past Botkins’ Carter Pleiman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0384.jpgort Loramie’s Ethan Keiser looks to get past Botkins’ Carter Pleiman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 – 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0411.jpgFort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 – 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman works to drive around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0419.jpgFort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman works to drive around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman looks to pass under pressure from Botkins’ Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN122922LoramieVBotkinsball.jpgFort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman looks to pass under pressure from Botkins’ Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Maxwell Maurer shoots as Botkins’ Carter Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_DSC_0457.jpgFort Loramie’s Maxwell Maurer shoots as Botkins’ Carter Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News