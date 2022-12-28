Fort Loramie 3 pointers help crush Botkins

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog drives around Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer attempts a layup as Botkins’ Collin Doseck defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Fort Loramie defeated Botkins 56 – 21. Fort Loramie made 10 3-pointers. Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 23 points.
Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman works to drive around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Botkins’ Collin Doseck is fouled by Fort Loramie’s Ethan Keiser at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots as Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Botkins’ Carter Pleiman shoots as Fort Loramie’s Austin Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Botkins’ Brandt Boerger attempts a 3 point shot against Fort Loramie at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Fort Loramie’s Isaac Raterman attempts to get around Botkins’ Noah Topp at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Fort Loramie’s Ryan Hoelscher looks to get past Botkins’ Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
ort Loramie’s Ethan Keiser looks to get past Botkins’ Carter Pleiman at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Fort Loramie’s Darren Eilerman looks to pass under pressure from Botkins’ Rylyn Paul at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.
Fort Loramie’s Maxwell Maurer shoots as Botkins’ Carter Pleiman defends at Fort Loramie on Tuesday.