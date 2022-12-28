Versailles girls place first in swim meet

BLUFFTON — The Versailles High School teams placed second as a combined boys/girls team during the Bluffton High School Holiday Invitational swim meet held Dec. 27.

Bluffton won the combined team with a score of 435 points, with Versailles finishing in second with 384 points. Other local schools participating were New Bremen who finished sixth with 260 points; Sidney who placed ninth with 176 points; Botkins who finished 15th with 131 points; Minster who finished 19th with 80 points; Marion Local who finished 21st with 35 points; and Fort Loramie who finished 29th with 6 points.

In the girls competition, Versailles finished in first place with 243 points. New Bremen finished fourth with 156 points; Minster finished 11th with 80 points; Botkins finished 13th with 73 points; Sidney finished 15th with 60 points; Marion Local finished 20th with 25 points; and Fort Loramie finished 27th with 6 point.

In the boys competition, Versailles placed sixth with 141 points. Sidney placed eighth with 116 points; New Bremen finished in 11th place with 104 points; Botkins placed 14th with 58 points; and Marion Local placed 19th with 10 points.

The top 10 individual results in the competition were:

Girls 200 yard medley relay, first, Versailles, Lydia Hecht, Alayna Rindler, Ava Shardo and Tiana Mescher; sixth, New Bremen, Jenna Rismiller, Caroline Whitlatch, Annie Jiang and Olivia Heitkamp; 10th place, Minster, Cameo Cedarleaf, Lexi Hanson, Elise Oldiges and Riley Billing.

Boys 200 yard medley relay, sixth, Sidney, Andrew Bonifas, Braxton Brewer, Jarrett Payne and Conner Simpson; ninth, New Bremen, Avery Rohr, Tanner This, Andy Jiang and Will Hemmelgarn.

Girls 200 yard freestyle, first, Annie Jiang, New Bremen; fifth, Lillyen Watkins, Sidney.

Boys 200 yard freestyle, first, Jarrett Payne, Sidney.

Girls 200 yard IM, sixth, Elise Oldiges, Minster; seventh, Caroline Whitlatch, New Bremen; eighth, Lucy Homan, New Bremen.

Boys 200 yard IM, first, Andy Jiang, New Bremen; third. Zach Ahrens, Versailles; ninth, Michael Menke, Versailles.

Girls 50 yard freestyle, first, Tiana Mescher, Versailles; fourth, Lillyen Watkins, Sidney; 10th, Olivia Heitkamp, New Bremen.

Girls 100 yard butterfly, second, Ava Shardo, Versailles; third, Bella Bucio, Botkins; sixth, Cameo Cedarleaf, Minster; 10th, Lily Cordonnier. Versailles.

Boys 100 yard butterfly, first, Jarrett Payne, Sidney; second, Andy Jiang, New Bremen; eighth, Michael Menke, Versailles.

Girls 100 yard freestyle, first, Tiana Mescher, Versailles; sixth, Lydia Hecht, Versailles; ninth, Olivia Heitkamp, New Bremen.

Boys 100 yard freestyle, ninth, Braxton Brewer, Sidney.

Girls 500 yard freestyle, first, Annie Jiang, New Bremen; ninth, Elise Oldiges, Minster.

Boys 500 yard freestyle, fifth, Avery Rohr, New Bremen.

Girls 200 yard freestyle medley, first, Versailles Lily Cordonnier, Alayna Rindler, Lydia Hecht and Tiana Mescher; sixth, Botkins, Andrea Jutte, Aubree Topp, Avery Hanby and Bella Bucio.

Boys 200 yard freestyle medley, third, Versailles, Zach Ahrens, Daniel Waymire, Aex Nelson and Michael Menke; fourth, Sidney, Braxton Brewer, Connor Simpson, Andrew Bonifas and Jarrett Payne; seventh, Botkins, Gavyn Sanchez, Reis Aselage, Oliver Schmerge and Carson Heuker.

Girls 100 yard backstroke, second, Bella Bucio, Botkins; fourth, Ava Shardo, Versailles; sixth, Kyle Niekamp, Marion Local; ninth, Ady Luginbill, Sidney.

Boys 100 yard backstroke, seventh, Avery Rohr, New Bremen.

Girls 100 yard breaststroke, first, Alayna Rindler, Versailles; fourth, Lexi Hanson, Minster; fifth, Caroline Whitlatch, New Bremen; ninth, Ella Porter, Versailles.

Boys 100 yard breaststroke, first, Zach Ahrens, Versailles.

Girls 400 yard freestyle relay, second, New Bremen, Olivia Heitkamp, Caroline Whitlatch, Jenna Rismiller and Annie Jiang; eighth, Sidney, Ady Luginbill, Anna Brady, Lily Wiford and Lillyen Watkins; ninth, Versailles, Emma Meyer, Ella Porter, Sarah Simons and Carley Timmerman.

Boys 400 yard freestyle relay, fourth, Versailles, Zach Ahrens, Daniel Waymire, Alex Nelson and Michael Menke; eighth, New Bremen, Patrick Bernhold, Avery Rohr, Will Hemmelgarn and Andy Jiang