Buckeyes need to play perfect game to win

Fourth-ranked Ohio State will have a tall task Saturday night when it plays top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl, which will serve as a semifinal for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is the defending national champion and has cruised to an unbeaten record this season.

The one bright spot for OSU is that Georgia allowed 30 points to LSU in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3.

Obviously, the Bulldogs have at least a few weak spots on defense.

Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud has put together a great season, but I think he’s more effective if he occasionally runs the ball to keep the defense honest.

Ohio State also has the benefit of being the underdog, so most of the pressure will be on Georgia.

If the Buckeyes can play their best game of the season on both sides of the ball, they have a chance to win.

After the embarrassing 45-23 home loss to Michigan on Nov. 26, OSU definitely has something to prove.

Overall, the college football landscape certainly isn’t a very pretty picture these days.

High school standouts commit to a college and then de-commit, mainly due to bigger name, image and likeness (NIL) money being offered elsewhere.

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day finds himself having to beg Columbus-area businesses to open their wallets to Buckeye recruits so that OSU can compete with other colleges.

And the transfer portal is being used in the same way by players who have actually fulfilled their commitment for a year or two only to discover they can make more NIL money on the portal market.

I wonder what Woody Hayes would think of this situation?

He probably wouldn’t recognize the college game today.

Steve Stout

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or at [email protected]

