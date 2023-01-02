Holiday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t hold on against Tri-Village

SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter and lost a nonconference girls basketball game against Tri-Village 60-53.

Sidney built a 16-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and scored the first basket of the second to take an 18-7 lead, but Tri-Village scored the next 12 points to take a 19-18 lead and pushed its lead to 26-22 by halftime.

Larkyn Vordemark scored eight points in the third quarter to lead a 14-8 scoring edge in the third, which gave Sidney a 36-34 lead heading into the fourth.

But Torie Richards and Kynnedi Hager each scored quick baskets to give Tri-Village the lead again. Jordan Scully made a 3 to tie it 41-41, but Rylee Sagester made a pair of free throws after a technical foul, and Tri-Village pulled away from there. The Patriots made 16-of-18 free throw attempts in the fourth to secure the win.

Vordemark led Sidney (8-3) with 16 points. Scully scored 14, Regan Clark scored 10 and Lexee Brewer scored eight points.

Sagester led Tri-Village (12-0) with 24 points.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Sidney 55, Tecumseh 53

Sam Reynolds made a put-back at the buzzer to lift Sidney to a nonconference victory on Friday in Sidney.

The Arrows led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and used a 20-16 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-25 halftime lead. Sidney outscored the Arrows 19-10 in the third to take a 44-41 lead before Tecumseh battled back late.

Reynolds led Sidney (5-3) with 26 points and had six rebounds and four steals. Jayce Daniel scored nine points. Mitchell Davis scored seven points and had eight rebounds. A’Zon Steele and Myles Vordemark each had seven rebounds and three assists.

Jackson Center 49, Houston 8

The Tigers won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Jackson Center.

Nolan Fark led the Tigers (8-1, 5-1 SCAL) with 16 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 12.

Houston dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in SCAL play.

Botkins 48, Anna 37

The Trojans earned an SCAL win on Friday in Botkins.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (4-4, 3-2) with 21 points while Jordan Herzog scored 11.

The Rockets dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.

Lehman Catholic 55, Triad 28

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Friday in North Lewisburg.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (6-3) with 22 points and had eight rebounds while Justin Chapman scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

• Girls basketball

Mississinawa Valley 65, Fairlawn 45

The Jets lost a nonconference game on their home court on Friday.

Fairlawn dropped to 1-12 overall with the loss. No statistics were reported.

THURSDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Russia 72, Bradford 24

The Raiders cruised in the championship game in Covington Holiday Tournament on Thursday against Bradford, which entered with a 7-1 record.

Zane Shappie led Russia (9-0) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Ross Fiessinger scored 14 points, including four 3s.

Fort Loramie 47, Margaretta 39

The Redskins won a nonconference game in the Jingle Bell Jam at Cedar Point Sports Complex on Thursday in Sandusky.

Fort Loramie led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 32-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (7-1) with 21 points.

Middletown Christian 62, Fairlawn 50

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Thursday in Middletown.

Fairlawn dropped to 1-9 overall with the loss. No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

Russia 47, Covington 38

The Raiders won in the championship game of Covington’s holiday tournament on Thursday.

Russia improved to 11-1 overall. No statistics were reported.

Botkins 36, Anna 32

The Trojans won an Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Botkins.

Botkins led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 29-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Delana Pitts scored 13 points and had seven rebounds for Botkins (7-5, 4-2 SCAL) while Malaine Maurer scored eight points.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (6-5, 2-4) with 10 points and had five rebounds. Taylor Poeppelman scored eight points.

Botkins shot 15 for 38 (39 percent) from the floor while Anna shot 12 for 30 (40 percent) from the floor.

Jackson Center 48, Houston 29

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Thursday in Jackson Center.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (6-5, 3-3) with 17 points while Presley Reese and Macy Klopfenstein each scored 11 and Addie Biederman scored seven.

Houston dropped to 3-8 overall and 1-5 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.

Lehman Catholic 40, Ansonia 35

The Cavaliers broke a seven-game losing streak on Thursday in Ansonia.

Lehman improved to 2-10 with the win. No statistics were reported.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Russia 71, Springfield Northwestern 22

The Raiders cruised in the first game in Covington’s holiday tournament on Thursday.

Russia improved to 8-0 overall. No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 49, Fairlawn 25

The Tigers won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Wednesday at Fairlawn.

Jackson Center improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in SCAL play while Fairlawn dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in SCAL play.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

Milton-Union 45, Lehman Catholic 20

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Wednesday in West Milton.

Lehman dropped to 1-10 overall. No statistics were reported.

Russia 55, Springfield Northwestern 20

The Raiders cruised in the first game of Covington’s holiday tournament on Wednesday. No statistics were reported.

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Fort Loramie 56, Botkins 21

The Redskins cruised in an SCAL game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie (6-1, 2-1 SCAL) with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. Caleb Maurer scored 11.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (3-4, 2-2) with eight points.

New Bremen 60, Anna 36

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna.

The teams were tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, but New Bremen led 27-18 at halftime and 39-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Drew Doseck led Anna (4-4) with 12 points.

Riverside 63, Temple Christian 51

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Lima.

Kaleb Schindelwolf led Riverside (4-5) with 17 points and had eight rebounds. Gavin Orsborne scored 12 points and Ayden Clary scored 10 points and had five rebounds.

• Girls basketball

Versailles 55, Botkins 32

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Versailles.

Camdyn Paul led Botkins (6-5) with 13 points.

Fort Loramie 69, Walnut Ridge 9

The Redskins cruised in a nonconference game on Tuesday in an invitational tournament at Thomas Worthington High School.

Ava Turner led Fort Loramie (10-0) with 16 points and four steals. Skyler Albers scored 10 points and had four rebounds. Victoria Mescher, Avery Brandewie and Summer Hoying each scored eight points. Jaden Rose had four steals and four assists.

Graham 53, Fairlawn 42

The Jets lost a nonconference game on their home court on Tuesday.

Fairlawn dropped to 1-11 overall. No statistics were reported.

