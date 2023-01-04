Monday/Tuesday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up late with Tippecanoe

SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t keep up with Tippecanoe in the fourth quarter of a Miami Valley League game on Tuesday and lost 39-24.
The Red Devils (5-1, 4-0 MVL Miami Division) built a 6-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 15-12 at halftime after each team scored nine points in the second.
Tippecanoe led 26-22 late in the third but scored the last basket of the quarter to take a six-point lead, then finished with an 11-2 advantage in the fourth to pull away.
Myles Vordemark scored seven points and had six rebounds for Sidney (5-4, 4-4). A’zon Steele scored seven points.
Sidney shot 10 for 40 (25 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 34-19. Tippecanoe shot 15 for 50 (30 percent).
Botkins 61, Riverside 46
The Trojans won a nonconference game on Tuesday in De Graff.
Carter Pleiman led Botkins (5-4) with 25 points while Jordan Herzog scored 19.
Kaleb Schindelwolf led Riverside (4-5) with 15 points and had three rebounds. Ayden Clary scored nine points and had three rebounds.
Lehman Catholic 42, Houston 25
The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Sidney.
Justin Chapman led Lehman (7-3) with 21 points and had six rebounds. Donovan O’Leary scored nine points and had eight rebounds and five steals.
Rusty Vondenhuevel led Houston (1-8) with nine points. Parker Herrick scored seven points.
Mississinawa Valley 63, Fairlawn 57
The Jets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday at Mississinawa Valley.
Fairlawn dropped to 1-10 overall. No statistics were reported.
• Girls basketball
Jackson Center 45, Covington 38
The Tigers won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Jackson Center.
Presley Reese led Jackson Center (7-5) with 18 points while McKinley Reichert scored 12.
Franklin-Monroe 55, Fairlawn 35
The Jets lost a nonconference game on their home court on Tuesday.
Avery North led Fairlawn (1-13) with 14 points.
Milton-Union 50, Riverside 24
The Pirates lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in West Milton.
Emma Saylor and Kaylee Fulkerson each scored eight points for Riverside (4-6, 2-4 TRC).
MONDAY RESULTS
• Girls basketball
Botkins 42, Parkway 35
The Trojans won a nonconference game on Monday in Botkins.
Camdyn Paul led Botkins (8-5) with 14 points while Delana Pitts scored 10 points and had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
