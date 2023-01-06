SCORES to carry 2 key contests Saturday

ScoresBroadcast.com will carry girls and boys basketball games on Saturday featuring four schools that have combined for only three losses on the entire season.

Air time is set for Saturday at 12:55 p.m. from Fort Loramie for the contest between the Division III Ottawa-Glandorf girls, who are 12-2, and the unbeaten 11-0 Redskins.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening at 6:55, the Russia boys, 10-0 heading into play last night at Jackson Center, lock horns with a solid New Bremen club. Before conference play at home on Friday versus Coldwater, the Cardinals were 5-1 after getting a delayed start to the hoops season following a terrific state championship run in D-VII football.

New Bremen has scored four victories on the hardwood by an average margin of 22 points. The Cardinals opened the year on Dec. 16 by nipping Delphos St. John’s on the road, 40-36. The lone loss was to powerhouse St. Mary’s. The Cardinals own a 24-point triumph over Anna.

Russia’s sticky defense and well-rounded offense will have its hands full with a New Bremen attack led by Aaron Thieman at 15 points per game. He, Alex Homan and 6-5 Hayden Zeller are all shooting above 50 percent.

Thieman and Dylan Bambauer excel behind the arc, hitting better than 40 percent of their shots. Playmaker David Homan paces the team in assists.

Numerous stalwarts on the Cardinals football squad are key members of the 2022-2023 New Bremen basketball roster.

A trio of different scorers — Braylon Cordonnier, Hayden Quinter and Zane Shappie — have topped Russia in scoring in its three most recent contests.

Ottawa-Glandorf is Fort Loramie’s toughest opponent of the year so far. The Titans only setbacks have been to high quality programs Toledo Christian and D-II Findlay Liberty-Benton.

Glandorf just got by its last two foes, Columbus Grove and St. Mary’s, by six points apiece. The Titans recently missed two starters, Chloee Glenn and Maggie Verhoff, who were out with injuries.

Karsyn Erford tossed in 14 points and two 3-pointers in the victory over Grove. Kaelyn Grothouse scored eight including two three-balls. Kaitlyn Kimmet snatched eight rebounds.

Avery Brandewie and Ava Turner continue to top the Redskins in scoring at about ten points per outing.

Fort Loramie scorched the nets on 57 percent shooting in a 60-31 rout of O-G last season.

