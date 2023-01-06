Wednesday/Thursday basketball roundup: Fort Loramie holds on against Anna

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie survived a challenge from Anna in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday to stay undefeated with a 38-32 win.

Fort Loramie built an 8-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-6 edge in the third to take a 20-13 halftime lead. The Redskins used an 11-8 advantage in the third to push their lead to 31-21 heading into the fourth before the Rockets closed the final gap with an 11-7 advantage.

Avery Brandewie scored 15 points and had six rebounds for Fort Loramie (11-0, 6-0 SCAL). Skyler Albers scored nine points and Ava Turner scored eight.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (6-6, 2-5) with 11 points.

Jackson Center 39, Russia 38

The Tigers handed the Raiders their first SCAL loss on Thursday in Jackson Center.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (8-5, 4-3) with 14 points while Presley Reese added 11. Addie Biederman and Macy Klopfenstein each scored six.

Roni Poling led Russia (11-2, 5-1) with 13 points while Cece Borchers scored nine, Kate Sherman scored eight and Reese Goubeaux scored seven.

Houston 48, Fairlawn 32

The Wildcats earned an SCAL win on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Houston improved to 4-8 overall and 2-5 in SCAL play while the Jets dropped to 1-14 and 0-7, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Riverside 68, Triad 37

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Riverside took a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals used an 18-11 edge in the second to take a 24-21 lead at halftime. The Pirates grabbed control with a 21-3 edge in the third and outscored Triad 26-10 in the fourth.

Avery Perk led Riverside (5-6) with 15 points. Jade Copas scored 14, Ayva Stewart scored 10 and Zoie Armbruster scored seven.

“We played a great second half, offensively and defensively,” Riverside coach Rod Yoder said. “We really challenged them at halftime, especially on the defensive end. I am really proud at how the girls responded.”

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Sidney 51, Greenville 26

Sidney took control by halftime and pulled away in the second half of a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Greenville.

The Yellow Jackets led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 22-11 at halftime. They used a 16-11 scoring edge in the second to push their lead to 38-22, then outscored the Green Wave 13-4 in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (9-3, 9-0 MVL Valley) with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Jordan Scully scored 13 points and had five steals and four assists. Regan Clark scored nine points and had five rebounds and four steals. Lexee Brewer had five steals and Larkyn Vordemark had four. Kelis McNeal had eight rebounds and four steals.

Sidney shot 21 for 57 (36.8 percent) from the floor and had a 32-26 rebounding edge. The Yellow Jackets had 26 steals and forced Greenville into 31 turnovers. Sidney blocked nine shots.

Anna’s Jenna Wolters shoots during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_Z91_7076-600ppi-8-10.jpg Anna’s Jenna Wolters shoots during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose fights for a loose ball during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_Z91_7172-r8-10-600ppi.jpg Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose fights for a loose ball during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Fort Loramie. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Sidney pulls away from Greenville in 2nd half

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]