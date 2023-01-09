Friday/Saturday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE — Sidney took an early lead but couldn’t keep up with Bellefontaine the rest of the way in a 60-51 loss in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Sidney pulled within four points in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains scored the next five points on two quick baskets to retake control.

The Yellow Jackets (6-5) bult a 12-6 lead in the first four minutes of the first quarter, but Bellefontaine finished on a 10-1 run to take a 16-13 lead. The teams traded baskets to a 22-19 score until Bellefontaine went on an 8-1 run in the last half of the second quarter to take a 30-20 halftime lead.

The Chieftains pushed their lead to 12 points in the third before Sidney scored the last four points of the quarter to pull within eight heading to the fourth.

A’zon Steele led Sidney with 15 points. Sam Reynolds scored 13 points and had five rebounds and four assists. Myles Vordemark scored 10 points and had three rebounds and three assists. Julius Spradling scored nine points and had three rebounds.

Sidney shot 21 for 46 (45.7 percent) from the floor and 4-of-8 from the free-throw line while Bellefontaine shot 22 for 46 (47.8 percent) from the floor and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. The Chieftains had a 27-22 rebound edge and committed seven turnovers, while Sidney committed 11.

It’s the first time Bellefontaine (6-5) has beaten the Yellow Jackets since December of 2013. Sidney had won seven consecutive matchups between the squads prior to Saturday’s loss.

Russia 65, New Bremen 44

The Raiders bounced back after losing their first game of the season on Friday with a dominating victory on Saturday in New Bremen.

Russia led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, 24-18 at halftime and 43-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (11-1) with 21 points while Brayden Monnin scored 13, Zane Shappie scored 10 and Braylon Cordonnier scored nine.

Fort Loramie 45, Minster 42

The Redskins held off a comeback attempt by the Wildcats on Saturday in Minster.

Fort Loramie built a 20-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Minster closed the gap to 24-18 by halftime. The Redskins used a 14-11 scoring edge in the third to push their lead to 38-29 heading into the fourth.

The Wildcats pulled within one point with 45 seconds left, but Caleb Maurer made two free throws with 18 seconds left, and the Redskins forced a defensive stop to secure the win.

Maurer led Fort Loramie (9-2) with 22 points while Ethan Keiser scored 10.

Jackson Center 50, New Knoxville 36

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Jace Mullenhour led the Tigers (10-1) with 13 points while Bryson Roberts scored eight.

St. Henry 66, Anna 56

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in St. Henry.

Trey Heitkamp led Anna (4-7) with 15 points while Mason Carey scored nine and had eight rebounds and six assists.

Newton 54, Houston 44

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Rusty Vondenhuevel led Houston (2-9) with 13 points.

Botkins 52, Fort Recovery 43

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Saturday in Botkins.

Brandt Boerger led Botkins (6-4) with 18 points while Carter Pleiman scored 12 and Rylyn Paul scored 10.

Covington 57, Fairlawn 42

The Jets lost a nonconference game on their home court on Saturday to drop to 1-12 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 57, Fairborn 15

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Saturday in Sidney.

Sidney led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, 40-9 at halftime and 48-11 at the end of the third quarter.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (10-3, 10-0 MVL Valley) with 15 points. Larkyn Vordemark scored 12, Jordan Scully scored 10 and Kelis McNeal scored nine.

Anna 35, New Bremen 27

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

The teams were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Anna used a 6-5 scoring edge in the second to take a one-point halftime lead. The Rockets outscored the Cardinals 9-8 in the third quarter and 10-4 in the fourth.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (7-6) with 12 points and had seven rebounds and three assists. Taylor Poeppelman scored nine points. Makenna Pettus scored five points and had eight rebounds and Jenna Wolters scored five points and had five rebounds.

Anna shot 15 for 38 (39 percent) from the floor and had a 28-15 rebounding edge. New Bremen shot 12 for 40 (30 percent) from the floor.

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Fort Loramie 48

The Redskins suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Ottawa-Glandorf built a 19-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. The teams traded points to a 27-21 halftime score, then the Titans used a 12-6 advantage in the third to push the lead to 39-27. Fort Loramie pulled as close as four points in the fourth but came no closer.

Avery Brandewie led Fort Loramie (11-1) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Victoria Mescher scored eight points.

The Redskins shot 17 for 44 (39 percent) from the floor, committed 20 turnovers and brought down 30 rebounds.

Versailles 34, Jackson Center 33

Jackson Center lost a nonconference game on its home court on Saturday.

Addie Biederman led Jackson Center (8-6) with 16 points while McKinley Reichert scored eight.

Elida 52, Botkins 45

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Elida.

Camdyn Paul led Botkins (9-5) with 13 points while Delana Pitts scored 10.

Marion Local 51, Russia 45

The Raiders lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Russia to drop to 11-3 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Houston 58, New Knoxville 27

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston to improve to 5-8 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Milton-Union 45, Lehman Catholic 18

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Sidney to drop to 2-11 overall and 0-8 in TRC play.

No statistics were reported.

Tipp City Bethel 68, Riverside 29

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Saturday in De Graff.

Avery Perk led Riverside (5-7, 2-5) with 12 points. Emma Saylor scored six points and had 10 rebounds.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Sidney 58, Greenville 55

Sidney rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a Miami Valley League victory on Friday in Sidney.

The winless Green Wave took a 24-8 by the end of the first quarter. Sidney used a 15-11 scoring edge in the second to pull within 35-23 at halftime, but Greenville pushed its lead as high as 20 in the third quarter and led 49-35 heading into the fourth.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the final quarter with a 23-6 advantage to rally. A’zon Steele scored all nine of his points in the quarter, and Sam Reynolds scored six, including hitting 4-of-4 free-throw attempts. Sidney made 7-of-10 attempts in the quarter.

Reynolds led Sidney (6-4, 5-4 MVL Valley) with 23 points, five steals and three blocks. He also had five rebounds. Myles Vordemark scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Julius Spradling scored six points and had six assists and six rebounds. Jy Foster-Wheeler brought down six rebounds.

Sidney shot 22 for 51 (43.1 percent) from the floor and had 30 rebounds.

Jackson Center 65, Russia 53

The Tigers controlled things from the start and earned a big Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, 31-17 at halftime and 42-32 at the end of the third.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (9-1, 6-1 SCAL) with 24 points while Camdyn Reese scored 11.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (10-1, 5-1) with 16 points while Braylon Cordonnier scored 10.

Fort Loramie 53, Anna 47

The Redskins rallied in the second half to earn an SCAL win on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie took a 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and scored the first basket of the second to take an eight-point lead, but Anna finished with a 20-5 scoring edge to take a 24-17 halftime lead.

The Rockets pushed their lead to 28-19 in the third quarter, but Fort Loramie rallied. The Redskins finished the third with a 16-7 scoring edge to take a 35-32 lead, then finished with an 18-15 edge in the fourth.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (8-2, 3-2) with 19 points while Logan Eilerman scored 12 and Austin Pleiman and Ryan Hoelscher each scored 10.

Mason Carey led Anna (4-6, 2-4) with 19 points while Trey Heitkamp scored 12.

Houston 31, Fairlawn 29

Skylar Bowman hit a shot off an inbounds pass at the buzzer to give Houston a victory in an SCAL game on Friday at Fairlawn.

Fairlawn led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter, 15-5 at halftime and 23-19 at the end of the third quarter before the Wildcats rallied in the fourth.

Jacob Leist led Houston (2-8, 2-4) with 10 points.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (1-11, 0-7) with 13 points.

Troy Christian 44, Lehman Catholic 43

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney.

The Eagles led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 37-34 at the end of the third.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (7-4, 3-3 TRC) with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Turner Lachey scored nine points and had five steals.

Riverside 59, Covington 51

The Pirates won a TRC game on Friday in De Graff.

The squads were tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. Covington led 25-19 at halftime, but Riverside used a 21-15 scoring advantage in the third to tie it, then finished with a 19-11 advantage in the fourth.

Gavin Orsborne led Riverside (4-5, 1-4) with 19 points and had four assists. Ayden Clary scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds. Myles Platfoot scored 10 points and had seven assists.

