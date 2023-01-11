Monday/Tuesday basketball roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Northridge for TRC win

DAYTON — Lehman Catholic led for all of a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday at Northridge and won 55-49.

The Cavaliers led 10-3 the end of the first quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 37-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (8-4, 4-3 TRC) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Chapman scored 16 points and had 16 rebounds and six blocks. Da’Ron Pride scored 10 points.

Milton-Union 54, Riverside 41

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in West Milton.

Riverside led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs used a 14-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-19 halftime lead. Milton-Union led 40-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Ayden Clary led Riverside (5-7, 2-5) with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 57, Botkins 21

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Fort Loramie led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter, 32-7 at halftime and 50-16 at the end of the third.

Avery Brandewie led Fort Loramie (12-1, 7-0 SCAL) with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ava Turner scored 11 points while Victoria Mescher scored 10. Summer Hoying scored six points and had five rebounds.

Malanie Maurer led Botkins (8-7, 4-3) with eight points.

Fort Loramie shot 26 for 45 (58 percent) from the floor while Botkins shot 6 for 29 (21 percent).

Anna 24, Jackson Center 18

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Tuesday in Anna.

Anna led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, 15-4 at halftime and 17-10 at the end of the third.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (8-6, 3-5) with 13 points and four rebounds.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (8-7, 4-4) with 13 points.

Anna shot 7 for 28 (25 percent) from the floor while Jackson Center shot 8 for 27 (30 percent). Anna shot 9 for 14 (64 percent) from the free-throw line while the Tigers shot 2 for 4. Jackson Center had a 17-14 rebounding edge and committed 13 turnovers while the Rockets committed 14.

Russia 68, Fairlawn 11

The Raiders won an SCAL game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia improved to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in SCAL play while Fairlawn dropped to 1-15 and 0-8, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Riverside 43

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in Waynesfield.

Riverside trailed 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime but used a 15-7 scoring edge in the third quarter to take a 38-35 lead into the fourth. The Tigers finished with a 17-5 advantage in the fourth.

Kaylee Fulkerson led Riverside (5-8, 2-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Aubree Huston scored 14 points and had six steals.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Houston 43, Newton 37

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Houston to improve to 6-8 overall.

No statistics were reported.

