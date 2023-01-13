Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Stability is an understatement for Anna ADs

Earlier this week, current Anna schools Superintendent Andy Bixler confirmed that soon-to-retire athletic director Mike Muehlfeld was extended his first AD contract in the spring of 1987, following Bob Anderson’s 31 year tenure.

Muehlfeld has gone on to outdistance his fellow former Rocket basketball coach with 36 years of AD service. That’s two ADs in 67 years. Congrats on this fine combined accomplishment in a field that often sees lots of turnover.

Hairy situation

After watching sports for over 60 years, I continue to see new things, with a prime example happening just over a week ago when Fort Loramie’s Ava Turner recovered a loose ball and simultaneously committed a turnover since her hair was on the floor and out of bounds in front of the Anna bench.

Referee: “Her hair is out of bounds.” Turner: “What did you say?”

Turner was shocked, the courtside crew had a good chuckle, and the call was correct. As PA announcer, I gave a quick summary that brought similar reaction from the entire gym. This reminded me of a Cincinnati Red getting a free base when his long hair was hit by a pitch last September.

For the record, Ava Turner has moderate length hair and employs a medium pony tail to manage it. I’m glad I had a ringside seat.

MLK Sunday

This Sunday will bring the second annual rendition of the Fort Loramie MLK Classic featuring six boys basketball contests beginning at noon.

JV games will be in the back gym but not in conflict with any school’s varsity. I’m going to attend and spend the day, and recommend the same to area basketball fans.

Loramie anniversary

It’s been ten years since the Fort Loramie girls won their first of three state basketball titles. On Saturday the current Redskins of Carla Siegel will host New Bremen as the 2013 champs are saluted. JV begins at noon with the festivities set between games, including a re-presentation of the championship trophy from the guy who delivered it a decade ago.

In 2013, Jerry Snodgrass was the OHSAA Assistant Commissioner who oversaw the state basketball tourneys. The Findlay resident later became Commissioner and is now retired but still announces basketball on Lima TV. He reports being thrilled with the invitation.

CBJ announcer

Columbus Blue Jackets hockey TV voice Jeff Rimer delivers a solid product along with analyst and former player Jody Shelley. Rimer is a 67 year old Canadian who has also called Canadian Football League action. However, his team was in the United States. Back in the mid-1990’s the CFL had some franchises in the USA including the Baltimore Stallions where Rimer worked.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Anna correspondent Pam Berning contributed to this column.

