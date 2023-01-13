Boys basketball: Fort Loramie’s MLK classic features local, statewide hoops talent

Undefeated Division II Lexington and unbeaten D-III Findlay Liberty-Benton boys teams, which had combined for 21 victories heading into play this weekend, spotlight the varsity basketball programs represented in the Martin Luther King Classic at Fort Loramie High School on Sunday, January 15.

The event tips off at 12 p.m. with six varsity contests. Food will be available at the high school concession within 150 feet of both the high school and junior high gymnasium venues. JV tilts also start at noon.

One-loss Russia tangles with D-II Willard at 1:30. Max Dawson, a 6-3 junior who is averaging 24 points per game, paces Russia’s opponent.

Spanning a nine-hour stretch at Fort Loramie HS, area basketball programs from west central Ohio, including schools in the Shelby County Athletic League and the Midwest Athletic Conference, provide the opposition for quality programs from outside the region.

Celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, the Classic combines educational leadership and educational experiences with elite athletic competition before what promises to be very good crowds on Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Comments last year after the first such event led spectators to speak highly of the inaugural Classic and the Fort Loramie High School facilities.

“We are excited about this year’s field which features some of west central Ohio’s best basketball and excellent individual talents,” said Corey Britton, head coach of the Fort Loramie Redskins.

“When launching the Classic, our goals were to promote some of the top programs in this part of the state and match them against some of the finest throughout Ohio.”

Britton added that the Fort Loramie MLK classic is an event designed to showcase “our outstanding local players, coaches and teams.” Numerous college and university programs will be represented in the stands on Sunday afternoon.

The Classic kicks off at noon as Liberty-Benton, a well-rounded, strong defensive club, is paired with the Anna Rockets.

A 3 p.m. headliner highlights two standout performers — 6-11 Austin Parks of St. Mary’s, an Ohio State commit, and Lexington’s Brayden Fogle, a 6-4 freshman who holds early college hoops offers from Arizona State and Texas A&M.

Minster is matched with Miami East in the 7:3 finale. The Vikings feature two very good juniors — 6-2 Wes Enis at 22 points per game and 6-1 Jacob Roeth at 18 per outing.

Outstanding big man, 6-8 junior Jack Knapke, leads Marion Local versus Springfield Shawnee, led by Zion Crowe, in the 6 p.m. tilt. Crowe is hitting at 22 per game and has strong interest from NCAA Division II schools.

The Fort Loramie Redskins, the Classic’s host, play Yellow Springs at 4:30.

On Sunday, in the Fort Loramie Junior High gymnasium, six junior varsity contests are scheduled: 12— Russia vs Willard; 1:30— Anna vs Liberty-Benton; 3 PM— Fort Loramie vs Yellow Springs; 4:30 PM— St. Mary’s vs Lexington; 6 PM— Minster vs Miami East; 7:30 PM— Marion Local vs Springfield Shawnee.

Tickets at the gate are $15 and are good for admission to each game in the entire MLK Classic.

A dozen varsity, JV Games tip off at noon