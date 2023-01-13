Thursday basketball roundup: Lehman Catholic, Riverside lose TRC games

CASSTOWN — Lehman Catholic couldn’t keep up with Miami East and lost a Three Rivers Conference girls basketball game 48-18 on Thursday.

Lehman dropped to 2-12 overall and 0-9 in TRC play with the loss.

Miami East led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, 22-11 at halftime and 35-16 at the end of the third quarter.

No statistics were reported.

Northridge 35, Riverside 27

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Thursday in De Graff.

Northridge led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter and 18-16 at halftime, but the Pirates used a 7-4 edge in the third to take a 23-22 lead. The Polar Bears outscored Riverside 13-4 in the fourth to come back and earn the win.

Ayva Stewart led Riverside (5-9, 2-6) with eight points.

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]