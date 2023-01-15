Saturday basketball roundup: Botkins wins 47-40 for 2nd straight night

ROCKFORD — For the second night in a row, Botkins earned a 47-40 victory by beating Parkway in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Trojans led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 18-16 at halftime and 32-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (8-4) with 14 points while Rylyn Paul scored 13.

Covington 44, Houston 38

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

The squads were tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, and Houston led 23-21 at halftime. But the Buccaneers used an 11-8 scoring edge in the third and 12-9 edge in the fourth to earn the win.

Jeff Leist led Houston (2-10) with 10 points while Bryan Scott scored eight.

Jackson Center 46, Wapakoneta 23

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Wapakoneta.

Jackson Center improved to 12-1 overall. No statistics were reported.

Newton 60, Fairlawn 29

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

The Indians led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, 29-16 at halftime and 48-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Fairlawn dropped to 1-14 overall with the loss. No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 54, Stebbins 17

After a close first quarter, Sidney pulled away to beat the Indians in a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Sidney.

Sidney led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter but pulled away late in the second to take a 31-15 halftime lead. The squad finished with a 12-2 advantage in the third and 11-0 advantage in the fourth.

Jordan Scully led Sidney (12-3, 12-0 MVL Valley) with 12 points. Larkyn Vordemark scored 10 and Allie Stockton scored nine.

Fort Loramie 48, New Bremen 23

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 36-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Ava Turner led Fort Loramie (14-1) with 16 points and six steals. Avery Brandewie scored 11 points. Jaden Rose had six assists.

Botkins 29, Jackson Center 25

The Trojans won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Botkins led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 21-18 at the end of the third quarter.

Malanie Maurer led Botkins (9-7, 5-3 SCAL) with 13 points. Delana Pitts had 11 rebounds.

Presley Reese and Addie Beiderman each scored eight points for Jackson Center (8-8, 4-5).

Anna 53, Fairlawn 25

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Anna improved to 9-6 overall and 4-5 in SCAL play while the Jets dropped to 1-16 and 0-9, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Bethel 58, Lehman Catholic 22

The Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with the Three Rivers Conference leaders on Saturday in Tipp City.

Bethel led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 51-16 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cavaliers dropped to 2-13 overall and 0-10 in TRC play. No statistics were reported.

Troy Christian 42, Riverside 30

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Saturday in Troy.

The Eagles led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 30-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Jade Copas led Riverside (5-10, 2-7) with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Saylor had nine rebounds.

The Pirates shot 13 for 49 (26.5 percent) while Troy Christian shot 13 for 35 (37.1 percent). The Eagles shot 13 for 27 from the free-throw line while Riverside shot 3 for 9. The Pirates had a 39-32 rebounding edge.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

